Tea price soars for third time in 18 months

RAWALPINDI: The cost of a cup of tea has been raised from Rs50 to Rs60 for the third time in the last 18 months, forcing many people, particularly traders and office employees, to stop taking tea or offer it to their visitors.

The first increase in the cost of cup of tea was in the last months of 2021 when the cost was raised from Rs30 to Rs40.

The second raise from Rs40 to Rs50 took place in the mid of 2022 and the latest increase came about just after Eidul Fitr.

The cost of a cup of tea was increased from Rs50 to Rs60 in the garrison city where neither food authorities nor the district administration or price control authorities have any check on the price increase.

On the other hand, tea sellers at small tea selling kiosks claimed that they were justified in increasing the price of cup of a tea owing to the increase in sugar from Rs90 per kilogramme to Rs130 per kg, the price of gas cylinders increased to Rs4,500, tea from Rs1,500 to Rs2,100 and milk from Rs150 kg to Rs200 per kg.

Now a cup of tea costs Rs60 in several cafeterias, kiosks and restaurants, where price lists for tea, special tea, qehwa, and other food items have been printed for customers’ awareness and to avoid anger over the price increase. While the cost of a cup of tea (doodh patti) was increased to Rs70.

In October, 2021 the cost of a cup of tea was increased from Rs30 to Rs40 almost 35pc due to the continuous rising price of loose tea, tea bags, milk, sugar and gas.

“It is justified that tea sellers should be allowed to increase the price of a cup of tea due to a hike in prices of ingredients,” a tea seller told Dawn.

He said that his earning was badly affected, while selling a cup of tea for Rs60 and many of his regular customers have either reduced taking tea while some have given up.

He said that he has been very worried about the situation and is considering changing his trade as he cannot meet his daily life expenses in this situation.

The rise in the price of a cup of tea has had an impact on the business community as well as on people working in offices.

When contacted, a trader said: “I have given up taking tea and offering it to my customers. I will bring a tea kettle from my home and will prepare tea by myself to control my expenses.”

While another school teacher (salaried person) said in his comments that with the increase in the price of a tea cup, he has not been in a position to consume two to three cups of tea in a single day or offer tea to visitors.

Published in Dawn, May 1st, 2023