Today's Paper | April 30, 2023

Dialogue panacea for challenges, says Kakar

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published April 30, 2023 Updated April 30, 2023 07:05am

QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar has said that the solution to economic and political challenges lies in negotiations and mutual understanding.

In a meeting with a National Party delegation at his official residence on Saturday, the governor said political parties have an important role in creating awareness among people.

The NP delegation, led by the former chief minister and party’s Central President Dr Abdul Malik Baloch discussed matters of mutual interests, overall political and economic situation and relief operations in areas affected by the rains.

Mr Kakar said improving education, health and law and order situation was the provincial government’s top priority. He said NP leaders have political experience and he values their cooperation in this regard.

Published in Dawn, April 30th, 2023

