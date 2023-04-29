Three soldiers martyred, seven ‘militants’ killed in KP attacks

• Suicide bomber on bike blows himself up near army compound

• New militant group claims responsibility

PESHAWAR/LAKKI MARWAT: The Pakistan Army confirmed on Friday that militants targeted security forces in three overnight attacks in the Lakki Marwat district, triggering shoot-outs in which three soldiers were martyred and seven militants were killed.

In the first attack, a suicide bomber on a motorcycle blew himself up near a security forces camp, located in the Government Postgraduate College, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. The attack was followed by a fierce exchange of fire in which soldiers killed four militants.

The two other incidents took place in the district’s Amir Kalam and Tajbi Khel areas, during which another three militants, including key militant commander Musa Khan, were gunned down, the military’s media wing said, adding that weapons and ammunition were seized from their possession.

Tehreek-i-Jihad Pakistan, a militant group that surfaced for the first time, has claimed responsibility for the attacks in a statement issued by the organisation’s spokesman, Mulla Mohammad Qasim.

Reuters also cited a report by an intelligence agency that identified the new, little-known militant group as being involved in the attacks, though the report couldn’t be immediately confirmed.

The attacks were reported on Thursday night, but there was no official word from military or security agencies regarding the incidents or the number of casualties then.

ISPR said soldiers repulsed all the attacks, which took place within a short span of time.

The three martyred soldiers were identified as Naib Subedar Taj Mir, 40, resident of Nowshera district; Havaldar Zakir Ahmed, 38, from Abbottabad; and Sepoy Abid Hussain, 29, from Dera Ismail Khan district.

A combination photo of Sepoy Abid Hussain, Havaldar Zakir Ahmed and Naib Subedar Taj Mir. — ISPR

“Sanitisation of the areas is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the military said.

On Friday, Lakki Marwat DPO Ashfaq Khan examined the area of gunfight and directed the police officials to be vigilant and tighten security across the district, particularly at important installations.

The bloodshed in Lakki Marwat came after the military declared a new offensive against militants amid a resurgence of attacks in recent months, including a Peshawar mosque bombing that killed scores of 100 people in February.

The militant attacks across the country, especially in KP and Balochistan, have been on the rise since the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November.

Published in Dawn, April 29th, 2023