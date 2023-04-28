DAWN.COM Logo

Two minor sisters kidnapped from Karachi’s Seaview

Imtiaz Ali Published April 28, 2023 Updated April 28, 2023 10:21am

KARACHI: Two minor sisters, who went missing from the Seaview area on the third day of Eid, are believed to have been kidnapped and their family lodged an FIR in this regard, police said on Thursday.

SSP-South Syed Asad Raza said that Zubair Ahmed informed the police that he, along with his family, had come to Seaview beach on April 24 where his two nieces — two-year-old Bushra Nouman and three-year-old Anabya Nouman — went missing in huge crowd and traffic. He said he looked for them everywhere, but could not find them.

The Darakhshan police registered a missing report and relayed a message for search of the two girls on April 25. “A missing alert was also circulated through Hue & Cry Notice, social media, Child Protection and Zainab App Alert,” he said.

“After the lapse of a day and utilising all efforts when the missing sisters could not be recovered, we called the applicant and registered an FIR under Sections 365 [kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person] and 34 [common intention] of the Pakistan Penal Code at Darakhshan police station on April 26,” said the SSP.

He added that during Eid days, a total of 21 children had gone missing at Seaview but the police made efforts, traced their families and handed them to their parents safely.

Published in Dawn, April 28th, 2023

