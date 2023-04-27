DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 27, 2023

Daryl Mitchell’s best guides New Zealand to 288-7 in first ODI against Pakistan

AFP Published April 27, 2023 Updated April 27, 2023 10:18pm
<p>New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 27, 2023. — AFP</p>

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 27, 2023. — AFP

Allrounder Daryl Mitchell scored a brilliant century to give New Zealand a good total of 288-7 against Pakistan in the first One-Day International (ODI) in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The 31-year-old smashed 115-ball 113 for his highest ODI score to anchor New Zealand’s innings after they were sent in to bat at Pindi Stadium.

Mitchell, who hit 11 fours and a six, added 102 for the second wicket with opener Will Young who scored an attractive 78-ball 86.

Mitchell finally holed out at deep mid-wicket off fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi in the 47th over, improving on his previous best of 100 not out against Bangladesh in 2021.

Young hit eight boundaries and two sixes before being caught off spinner Shadab Khan at long-off.

Mitchell, dropped on 23 by Agha Salman off his own bowling, then furthered New Zealand’s innings with a solid stand of 72 with skipper Tom Latham (20).

But against some tight bowling, the visitors could manage just 66 in the last ten overs.

Mark Chapman, star for New Zealand in the preceding five-match Twenty20 series which ended in 2-2, was bowled by pacer Haris Rauf after scoring 15.

For Pakistan pace trio of Naseem Shah took 2-29, Shaheen 2-63 and Rauf 2-65.

The remaining matches are in Rawalpindi on Saturday and in Karachi on May 3, 5 and 7.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Newfound neutrality
Updated 27 Apr, 2023

Newfound neutrality

The army will have to walk the walk, not only talk the talk.
Monkeypox alert
27 Apr, 2023

Monkeypox alert

AS the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us, health emergencies can have a devastating economic and social impact, along...
No more zoos
27 Apr, 2023

No more zoos

THE culpability of the Karachi Zoo authorities in the suffering and death of Noor Jehan, one of the two African...
Digital fraud
Updated 26 Apr, 2023

Digital fraud

FIA needs to proactively go after crooks indulging in online banking fraud.
Needless tragedy
Updated 26 Apr, 2023

Needless tragedy

It is more tragic that so many people lost their lives or sustained injuries in an entirely preventable disaster.
New Zealand’s turnaround
26 Apr, 2023

New Zealand’s turnaround

PAKISTAN seemed to have the game and the series in the bag; the odds were firmly stacked in their favour with New...