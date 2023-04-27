Daryl Mitchell’s best guides New Zealand to 288-7 in first ODI against Pakistan

Allrounder Daryl Mitchell scored a brilliant century to give New Zealand a good total of 288-7 against Pakistan in the first One-Day International (ODI) in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The 31-year-old smashed 115-ball 113 for his highest ODI score to anchor New Zealand’s innings after they were sent in to bat at Pindi Stadium.

Mitchell, who hit 11 fours and a six, added 102 for the second wicket with opener Will Young who scored an attractive 78-ball 86.

Mitchell finally holed out at deep mid-wicket off fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi in the 47th over, improving on his previous best of 100 not out against Bangladesh in 2021.

Young hit eight boundaries and two sixes before being caught off spinner Shadab Khan at long-off.

Mitchell, dropped on 23 by Agha Salman off his own bowling, then furthered New Zealand’s innings with a solid stand of 72 with skipper Tom Latham (20).

But against some tight bowling, the visitors could manage just 66 in the last ten overs.

Mark Chapman, star for New Zealand in the preceding five-match Twenty20 series which ended in 2-2, was bowled by pacer Haris Rauf after scoring 15.

For Pakistan pace trio of Naseem Shah took 2-29, Shaheen 2-63 and Rauf 2-65.

The remaining matches are in Rawalpindi on Saturday and in Karachi on May 3, 5 and 7.