DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 15, 2023

Pakistan win toss and bat against New Zealand in 2nd T20

AFP Published April 15, 2023 Updated April 15, 2023 09:54pm
<p>New Zealand captain Tom Latham and captain Babar Azam at the toss for the second Pakistan-New Zealand Twenty20 international in Lahore on Saturday. — Pakistan Cricket Twitter</p>

New Zealand captain Tom Latham and captain Babar Azam at the toss for the second Pakistan-New Zealand Twenty20 international in Lahore on Saturday. — Pakistan Cricket Twitter

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat in the second Twenty20 international against New Zealand in Lahore on Saturday.

Pakistan won the first match by 88 runs in Lahore on Friday to start the five-match series.

They kept the same winning combination.

New Zealand, missing several top players who are involved in the Indian Premier League, brought in batter Cole McConchie and all-rounder Henry Shipley.

They replaced Adam Milne and Ish Sodhi from the first match.

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zaman Khan

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young

Umpires: Asif Yaqoob (PAK) and Rashid Riaz (PAK)

TV umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match referee: Ali Naqvi (PAK)

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

For shame
Updated 15 Apr, 2023

For shame

The SC ruling on bill limiting CJP powers made it clear that there are no rules in play.
TTP hot pursuit
15 Apr, 2023

TTP hot pursuit

ARMY chief Gen Asim Munir’s observation at yesterday’s in camera session of the National Assembly that the...
The Sepra plan
15 Apr, 2023

The Sepra plan

IN a major policy decision, the Sindh cabinet has approved a draft law for the creation of the first provincial...
SC vs PDM
Updated 14 Apr, 2023

SC vs PDM

The window for finding an amicable way out of Pakistan’s current crisis is closing fast.
The right to offend
Updated 14 Apr, 2023

The right to offend

As a society, our propensity to be offended by others’ lifestyle choices and beliefs is a threat to the fundamental rights of many fellow citizens.
Taliban UN women ban
14 Apr, 2023

Taliban UN women ban

BY disallowing women from working for the UN in Afghanistan, the ruling Taliban are shooting themselves in the foot....