DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 27, 2023

Ahmadi lawyer booked, arrested in Karachi for having ‘Syed’ in his name

Imtiaz Ali Published April 27, 2023 Updated April 27, 2023 10:25pm

A senior lawyer from the Ahmadiyya community was booked and arrested on Thursday in Karachi on the complaint of another lawyer over allegation of using “Syed” in his name.

It was the second time in as many years that Advocate Ali Ahmed Tariq had been booked on similar charges.

The first information report (FIR), a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, was filed at City Court Police Station and invokes Section 298-B (misuse of epithets, descriptions, and titles, etc, reserved for certain holy personages or places) of the Pakistan Penal Code

In the FIR, complainant Advocate Mohammed Azhar Khan stated that during an appearance before a district judge he observed that Advocate Tariq had used “Syed” with his name in the affidavit while pleading a case.

The complainant said that Tariq was an Ahmadi who had deliberately affixed “Syed” with his name. He, therefore, requested for a case to be registered against Advocate Tariq.

City Courts Station House Officer (SHO) Adil Khan told Dawn.com that members of the Ahmadiyya community were not supposed to call themselves Muslims or present themselves as ‘Ahle Bait’ under relevant laws.

He added that Tariq was booked after he “misrepresented himself” as a “Syed” while submitting his affidavit in the court as a lawyer.

“The police have taken action and arrested the lawyer who would likely be presented before the court on Friday,” SHO Khan said.

Ahmadiyya Jamaat, through its spokesperson Amir, expressed its concerns over the lodging of two identical FIRs and at the same police station against the senior lawyer.

Advocate Tariq was booked over similar allegations in November as well.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Newfound neutrality
Updated 27 Apr, 2023

Newfound neutrality

The army will have to walk the walk, not only talk the talk.
Monkeypox alert
27 Apr, 2023

Monkeypox alert

AS the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us, health emergencies can have a devastating economic and social impact, along...
No more zoos
27 Apr, 2023

No more zoos

THE culpability of the Karachi Zoo authorities in the suffering and death of Noor Jehan, one of the two African...
Digital fraud
Updated 26 Apr, 2023

Digital fraud

FIA needs to proactively go after crooks indulging in online banking fraud.
Needless tragedy
Updated 26 Apr, 2023

Needless tragedy

It is more tragic that so many people lost their lives or sustained injuries in an entirely preventable disaster.
New Zealand’s turnaround
26 Apr, 2023

New Zealand’s turnaround

PAKISTAN seemed to have the game and the series in the bag; the odds were firmly stacked in their favour with New...