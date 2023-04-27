DAWN.COM Logo

CTD official martyred in blast in Balochistan’s Khuzdar

Ismail Sasoli Published April 27, 2023 Updated April 27, 2023 01:27pm
<p>Aftermath of Counter Terrorism Department SHO Sharbat Khan Umrani’s car after he was martyred in a blast in Khuzdar on April 27. — Photo provided by author</p>

Aftermath of Counter Terrorism Department SHO Sharbat Khan Umrani's car after he was martyred in a blast in Khuzdar on April 27. — Photo provided by author

The station house officer (SHO) of the Khuzdar Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station was martyred on Thursday in an explosion targeting his vehicle.

Khuzdar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Fahad Khosa told Dawn.com that the incident took place near Jhalawan Medical College located on the National Highway.

The SSP said that the official, identified as Sharbat Khan Umrani, was on his way to work when the explosion took place. He said a bomb had been fitted in the CTD official’s vehicle.

SSP Khosa said police and security forces promptly arrived at the location of the incident along with the bomb disposal squad which was assessing the scale of the blast.

He said that the martyred SHO’s body had been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

On April 11, four Quetta CTD personnel were martyred after an intense gun battle with terrorists in the Killi Spin area of Kuchlak town. One alleged terrorist was also killed during the operation. ۔

