Delay in polls: CJP says top court can’t force govt to hold negotiations

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial said on Thursday that the Supreme Court could not force the government to hold negotiations with the opposition.

He passed these remarks as a three-member SC bench, headed by the CJP and comprising Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Munib Akhtar, resumed hearing the elections delay case. However, the hearing was adjourned barely an hour after it started with the CJP saying that a detailed order would be issued later.

At the previous hearing, the court had asked political parties to hold talks on April 26 and come up with a response by April 27 after giving stakeholders a chance to reach an agreement. Political parties had been asked to decide the matter quickly, since the May 14 date for elections was still in the field and the order was binding on all authorities.

However, no talks were held and the government also refused to comply with the April 4 directive.

A day earlier, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, on demand of the lawmakers, wrote a letter to the CJP saying that “it is best to leave the resolution of political matters by the parliament and the political parties”.

During the hearing today, the court raised questions over the government’s “seriousness” regarding holding negotiations. “What steps has the government taken to show its good will on the talks? It seems like the government is playing pass-pass,” Justice Bandial said.

He also remarked that politicians should themselves find solutions to the problems, adding that “the Constitution and our order [on polls] is present” if the differences were not sorted out via talks.

The hearing

Ahead of the proceedings, a number of politicians and lawyers including PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, JUI-F’s Mian Aslam Iqbal and Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan were present.

At the outset of the hearing, AGP Awan informed the court that the first contact between the government and the opposition took place on April 19 and it was decided that a meeting will be held on April 26.

He detailed that PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Saad Rafique met PTI’s Asad Qaiser on April 25, however, the latter said he was not authorised to decide on the matter of talks.

Here, the CJP asked: “After Asad Qaiser’s refusal, was an attempt made to find out who is authorised for the talks?”

The AGP replied that despite differences, the government and PTI had differences found a way forward and apprised the court about the committee formed by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani for political dialogue.

“The Senate chairman has asked both the government and opposition to nominate four names each [for the talks],” Awan said, adding that he had found out from the media that PTI’s Qureshi was authorised for the negotiations.

“In what capacity was the Chairman Senate contacted?” Justice Bandial asked, noting that Sanjarani was neither the representative of the government nor the opposition. “If the government was serious about negotiations, it would have made efforts itself.

“The court can’t force the government to hold negotiations,” the top judge remarked, stressing that the court only wanted implementation of the Constitution so that a way could be found out of the current crisis.

“We don’t need any explanations, tell us a solution,” he said, highlighting that it would take Sanjarani’s committee time to initiate the talks.

At that, PPP lawyer Farooq H. Naek said that all the coalition parties had agreed on holding talks with the PTI and Senate was the only forum where all the political parties were present.

He further stated that the Senate chairman was only playing the role of a facilitator and negotiations would only be held by the political parties. “This is a political issue and will only be solved by political leaders … only politicians should be allowed to decide the future of politics,” Naek added.

Here, the bench called Qureshi to the rostrum. The PTI leader recalled that the court had provided the political leaders with a chance for consensus during the previous hearing.

Executive-judiciary impasse on elections

On April 4, a three-member bench, including CJP Bandial, directed the ECP to hold elections in Punjab on May 14 and instructed the government to issue funds for the purpose by April 10.

But the government has yet to release the funds and maintains that elections to the National Assembly and all provincial assemblies be held on the same day.

On April 10 — the initial deadline set by the top court for the release of funds — Finance Minister Ishaq Dar tabled a money bill in the NA, seeking funds for conducting polls in Punjab and KP. The bill, titled Charged Sums for General Election (Provincial Assemblies of the Punjab and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) Bill 2023, was subsequently rejected by the NA.

Prior to that, the government-dominated standing committees of both Houses of parliament also rejected the bill in their separate meetings.

The matter was then again taken up by the apex court, which directed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to provide funds to the ECP for Punjab and KP polls by April 17.

The court directed the SBP to release funds worth Rs21bn for elections from from Account No I — a principal component of the Federal Cons­olidated Fund (FCF) worth Rs1.39 trillion — and send an “appropriate communication” to this effect to the finance ministry by April 17.

Following the top court’s orders, the central bank allocated the funds and sought the finance ministry’s nod to release the amount to the ECP. But, the government’s approval was required to release the amount from the FCF while the government had to get the National Assembly’s approval for its release.

Subsequently, on April 17, the coalition government managed through the NA yet another rejection of its own demand for the provision of Rs21bn as a supplementary grant to the ECP for holding polls in the two provinces — nullifying the SC’s third directive for the release of funds for the purpose.

A day later the SC, while hearing a defence ministry plea for same-day polls, warned the government of “serious consequences” if it failed to release the funds required for conducting polls in Punjab and KP. It had also said that since the office of the prime minister had primacy, the premier “must enjoy the confidence of the majority of the NA at all times.”

“It follows from the foregoing (and this is an important constitutional convention) that the government of the day must be able to secure the passage of all financial measures that it submits before the NA. This would be certainly true for a financial measure of constitutional importance,” the order said, adding that when viewed from this perspective, the NA’s rejection of the demand to release poll funds held “serious constitutional implications”.

On Wednesday, the matter was taken up in the NA again after the federal cabinet’s approval to refer it to parliament.

More to follow