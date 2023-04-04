SC fixes May 14 as new Punjab poll date after ruling ECP’s order to delay elections ‘unconstitutional’

The Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone polls to the Punjab Assembly till Oct 8 was unconstitutional and fixed May 14 as the date for polls in the province.

“The impugned order dated 22.03.2023 (“EC Order”) made by the Election Commission of Pakistan (“Commission”) is declared to be unconstitutional, without lawful authority or jurisdiction, void ab-initio, of no legal effect and is hereby quashed,” the ruling said. “Neither the Constitution nor the law empowers the Commission to extend the date of elections beyond the 90 days period as provided in Article 224(2) of the Constitution.”

The ECP had on March 22 announced that the elections in Punjab would be held on October 8. The date was earlier set on April 30, in consultation with the president.

SC timeline for Punjab polls

Court says Constitution and law don’t allow ECP to extend election date

Federal govt told to give Rs21bn in funds to ECP by April 10

Nomination papers to be finalised by April 10, list of candidates to be published on April 19, electoral symbols to be issued on April 20

Elections on May 14

The reserved verdict was given by a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

In its order today, the apex court instructed the electoral body to reinstate its previous election schedule under which polls were to be held on April 30 and extended it by 13 days, saying that the ECP could not go beyond the 90-day stipulated time.

“The law and Constitution do not give ECP the authority to delay the elections,” the top court observed.

It maintained that 13 days were wasted because of the ECP’s unlawful decision. According to the court, the nomination papers will be finalised by April 10, the Election Commission will publish the list of candidates on April 19, and electoral symbols will be issued by April 20.

The SC further directed the Punjab caretaker government, inspector general and chief secretary (security) to assist the commission and instructed the ECP to inform the court if the government refused to do so.

It also ordered the federal government to release Rs21 billion for elections in Punjab by April 10, take measures to provide additional security in the province and ensure all other possible facilities to hold the polls.

The court told the ECP to submit a report on the matter in court the same day. “In the case of non-provision of funds, the court will issue an appropriate order.”

“Elections should be conducted transparently and impartially,” the apex court added.

The much-anticipated decision was announced by the apex judge today in Court Room 1 where coalition leaders, journalists and lawyers were in attendance.

Outside the apex court’s building, heavy security was deployed with a large contingent of police guarding the main entrance.

‘SC has solved the lesser of the crises it is in’

Speaking to Dawn.com, legal expert Barrister Asad Rahim said that despite extraordinary pressure, the SC had done its duty to the law and Constitution, and singlehandedly kept democracy alive.

“It is a good day for the rule of law, and for Pakistan as a federation,” he said, adding that it now fell on the state – and the people – to make sure the judgment was enforced.

Lawyer Abdul Moiz Jaferii told Dawn.com that by declaring the ECP decision to delay polls till October illegal, the Supreme Court has “solved only the lesser of the crises it was involved in”.

“The greater crisis is of the court’s own making, and the CJP’s failure to build consensus amongst his colleagues leaves it unresolved. It is this failure to form a full court and exhibit a united front which has allowed for the government to issue the threats it has subtly conveyed over the weekend. These threats will only get louder now that the expected decision has been announced.”

He added that the government has repeatedly attempted to argue that the scheme of the Constitution requires the federal and provincial elections to be held concurrently.

“This is rooted in the government finding this politically expedient rather than any consistent respect for the constitutional rule as their commentary about the Supreme Court bench reflects,” Jaferii said.

“As they are facing a likely defeat due to Imran Khan’s surging popularity; it is likely that they will try their best to delay the implementation of this order through a steady drip of creative excuse-making,” the lawyer added.

Lawyer Basil Nabi Malik said doing the right thing the wrong way did not resolve issues, it only created new ones. “And that is precisely what this decision has done.”

Separate polls to create anarchy in the country: Sanaullah

Before the verdict was announced today, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had said that the government expected the SC to pass a verdict that would help push the country out of crisis.

Federal ministers Azam Nazir Tarar and Rana Sanaullah talk to media persons outside SC on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV

“We hope better sense will prevail and the political crisis in the country will come to an end,” he told media persons outside the apex court.

Reiterating the federal coalition’s demand regarding a full court, Sanaullah stated that the government still stood by it. “Our stance right now is the voice of the nation — this matter can only be resolved via a full court.

“Even the PTI has said that they don’t have any objection to a full court. Then why isn’t the CJP forming it?” he asked.

The minister also stressed that elections should be held in the country simultaneously, adding that separate polls to provincial assemblies will only create anarchy, chaos and further political crises.

Standing beside Sanaullah, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar said: “Institutions work collectively and not on the dictation of one person. We hope that the SC will also use collective wisdom and take this matter forward.”

SC reserves verdict

After a day-long hearing yesterday — which began a little after 11:30am — the bench closed proceedings at about 4:30pm and reserved the verdict until today.

During the hearing, the CJP directed Defence Secretary Hamood Zaman and Finance Additional Secretary Amir Mehmood to convince the court about the overwhelming impediments blocking the holding of the elections in Punjab.

Justice Bandial again offered to slash the salary of judges as well as that of the ECP from the employees-related expenditure head to bridge the gap of Rs20 billion required for polls.

CJP Bandial reiterated that the court was not here to create any difficulty for the government since it “understands that the entire burden would be on the judiciary” if any untoward incident happened during the elections.

“There is still time that the political parties should come to a settlement in the wake of acrimony and violence,” the CJP observed.

Diminished bench

The hearings in the case, which lasted over a week, witnessed high drama after two judges of the original five-member bench — Justices Aminuddin Khan and Jamal Khan Mandokhail — recused themselves from hearing the case, laying bare the cracks within the SC.

Thereafter, the bench was reconstituted with the remaining judges: CJP Bandial, Justice Ahsan and Justice Akhtar.

However, the coalition government — which had been demanding a full court to hear the case — raised reservations on the bench. In a National Assembly meeting yesterday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif categorically said the ruling coalition had no confidence in the three-member SC bench.

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar had also called on the top court judge to “get your hours in order”.

Last week, parties in the coalition government issued a joint statement which said that “a complete distrust had been shown in the three-member bench of the SC comprising CJP Bandial, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar”.

“The huddle demands wrapping up [of] the three-member bench’s proceedings regarding the delay in elections to the Punjab Assembly forthwith,” it had said.

It had pointed out that there had been a “clear division in the SC, therefore it should refrain from issuing controversial political decisions”.

Earlier this month, the government also moved the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 to the National Assembly and Senate. The proposed law aims to deprive the office of the CJP of powers to take suo motu notice in an individual capacity. While both houses have passed the bill, it is yet to be approved by the president.

Debate over election date order

During the proceedings, a debate was also held on the SC’s March 1 verdict regarding elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The apex court, had in a 3-2 verdict, ruled on March 1 that elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab — both of which have been under caretaker governments since the provincial assemblies were dissolved in January — should be held within 90 days.

The government, however, had disputed with the court directions, calling the verdict 4-3 instead after Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah — who were among the four judges who had written additional notes in the Feb 23 order — raised objections on the constitution of the bench as well as the invocation of the apex court’s suo motu jurisdiction by the chief justice.

Arguments over this contention were made by Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan during the hearing. However, the CJP brushed aside the 4-3 controversy and said nobody had recused from the nine-judge bench, besides all judges had requested him to reconstitute the bench.

The CJP had also rubbished the concept of order of the day in case of dissenting judgement by asking the AGP to come up with any law requiring the issuance of an order of the court.

PTI petition

PTI’s petition, moved by party’s Secretary General Asad Umar, former Punjab Asse­m­bly speaker Mohammad Sib­tain Khan, former Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and ex-lawmakers of Punjab Abdul Rehman and Mian Mahmoodur Rashid, pleaded that the ECP’s decision violated the Constitution and tantamount to amending and subverting it.

In the petition, PTI had sought directions for the federal government to ensure law and order, provisions of funds and security personnel as per the ECP’s need to hold the elections.

It also requested the court to direct the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor to announce the date for elections to the provincial assembly. Last week, KP Governor Ghulam Ali also proposed Oct 8 as the date for elections in the province. Earlier, he had announced May 28 as the date for polls.

The PTI questioned the ECP’s authority to “amend the Constitution” and asked how it could decide to delay elections to any assembly beyond the period of 90 days from the date of dissolution of the said assembly as mandated by the Constitution.

The petition argued that the ECP was bound to obey and implement the judgments of the Supreme Court and had no power or jurisdiction to overrule or review them.

In its March 1 verdict, the Supreme Court ordered to hold the election to the Punjab Assembly within 90 days and that the date be announced by the president. It also directed the authorities to provide funds and security personnel to ECP for the elections, the petition recalled.

The ECP cannot act in defiance of the Supreme Court’s directions as it has done in this case which was illegal and liable to be set aside, the petition pleaded. By announcing Oct 8 as the date, the ECP has delayed the elections for more than 183 days beyond the 90-day limit as prescribed in the Constitution.

The petition said that if the excuse of unavailability of security personnel was accepted this time, it would set a precedent to delay any future elections.

The petition added that there was no assurance that these factors — financial constraints, security situation and non-availability of security personnel — would improve by Oct 8.

The “so-called excuse” would mean the Constitution could be held in abeyance every time elections were due, the petitioners feared adding that in the past similar situations have persisted, but elections were held despite them.

These situations can’t be used as excuses to “subvert” the Constitution and deny people their right to elect representatives.

“Not holding elections in case of threats by terrorists will amount to giving in to the threats, which is in fact the aim of all terrorist activities,” the petition explained.

This is a developing that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.