Today's Paper | April 25, 2023

PM to consult allies again ahead of negotiations with PTI

Syed Irfan Raza Published April 25, 2023 Updated April 25, 2023 08:28am

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the heads of the ruling parties will be held tomorrow (Wednesday) to discuss the possibility of talks with the PTI, as well as to chalk out a “strategy to counter” the Supreme Court order pertaining to polls in Punjab.

The huddle, summoned by Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif on April 26 — the same day as the ruling parties’ slated meeting with the PTI in light of an apex court directive — apparently comes as a follow-up to a meeting held earlier, where the coalition parties had met to discuss the same issue.

The meeting will also take stock of the political situation in light of the SC verdict that had directed the ECP to conduct elections in Punjab on May 14. The Supreme Court, however, had given political parties time to reach a consensus on simultaneous elections by April 27, while keeping the date of May 14 intact.

Information Minister Mar­riyum Aurangzeb confirmed to Dawn that the meeting would be held on Wednesday. However, she rejected media reports that the premier plans to get a vote of confidence from coalition partners amid differences over the idea of talks with Imran Khan.

Media reports had claimed that some members of the ruling coalition were opposed to having a dialogue with the PTI after PM Shehbaz Sharif agreed to sit with Imran Khan on core issues.

Reportedly, PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq on Friday telephoned PTI leader Asad Qaiser and offered a meeting to kick start talks. The two former speakers agreed to meet on Wednesday. That was also confirmed by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in a statement. However, Imran Khan said his party had not received a “formal invitation” from the ruling alliance to initiate talks.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) called off its protest scheduled to be staged on Tuesday across Sindh against piecemeal elections. It had urged the judiciary to listen to the people and order for holding of elections of provincial and National assemblies on the same date.

Published in Dawn, April 25th, 2023

