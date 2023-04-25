DAWN.COM Logo

Army chief spends Eid day with troops on Afghan border

Our Correspondent Published April 25, 2023 Updated April 25, 2023 07:04am
Chief of the Army Staff Gen Asim Munir meets women soldiers on Eid day in Bajaur. — Dawn
Chief of the Army Staff Gen Asim Munir meets women soldiers on Eid day in Bajaur. — Dawn

BAJAUR: Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir visited Bajaur tribal district on Saturday to spend the Eid day with troops deployed along Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the region.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS offered Eid prayers with the officers and troops and appreciated their morale.

The army chief, the statement said, said on the occasion that army was committed to defending the frontiers and that the armed forces were always ready to thwart any threat to ensure the territorial integrity of the country.

“For the defenders of Pakistan, irrespective of the difficult terrain or weather and despite being away from the loved ones, duty takes precedence and nothing is more sacred than guarding the frontiers of our beloved country,” remarked the COAS.

The statement added that the COAS paid rich tribute to the martyrs and emphasised that “on this day of Eid we must not forget those who laid down their lives for the defence of the motherland and eliminating the scourge of terrorism”.

The visiting army chief, the statement said, also extended his well wishes to the families of Shuhada on this special day.

Moreover, the COAS appreciated the operational vigil of troops guarding the borders.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by commander Peshawar Corps, the statement added.

Published in Dawn, April 25th, 2023

