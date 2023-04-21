DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 21, 2023

Twitter’s blue ticks start vanishing

AFP | Dawn.com Published April 21, 2023 Updated April 21, 2023 12:15pm
<p>This before-and-after profile snapshot of Cristiano Ronaldo shows the blue tick next to his name in the first image. However, in the second image, the blue tick is no longer present as Twitter has removed it from profiles that have not subscribed for it. — Pictures via Twitter</p>

Twitter began the mass removal of its blue ticks on Thursday, as the symbol previously used to signify a verified account vanished from users including the Pope, Donald Trump and Justin Bieber.

Owner Elon Musk, who has seen his $44 billion investment in the site shrivel, earlier pledged to get rid of what he described as a “lords & peasants system.”

He offered instead to sell the blue badge to anyone who would pay $8 a month, in a move he said last year would “democratise journalism & empower the voice of the people.” Earlier dates set for the rollback of the ticks — predominately used by celebrities, journalists, and politicians — have slipped by without noticeable action.

But on Thursday high-profile accounts, as well as those of many reporters at AFP and other news organisations, appeared to have had the checkmarks removed. In Pakistan, Dawn.com, Geo News Urdu, and other media organisations lost their verified status. A number of well-known anchors and reporters were also among them.

Imran Khan’s Twitter account without its blue tick.
Politicians and official bodies also appeared to have been hit. As of Friday in Pakistan, popular accounts like PTI chairman Imran Khan’s, with 19.1m followers, lost their blue tick. PTI’s official account, however, retained it. PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari were also among those who lost their verified status.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, however, retained his status with a grey check — which is for accounts that are linked to government organisations.

US Senator Brian Schatz objected to the possible effect on public confidence in the event of disasters.

“There really ought to be a way for emergency managers to verify that they are real on this website or imposters will cause suffering and death,” he tweeted.

“I am not complaining about my own check mark, I just think during natural disasters it’s essential to know that FEMA is actually FEMA,” he wrote, referring to the Federal Emergency Management Agency that steps in after hurricanes and deadly storms.

Thursday’s removals follow spats between Twitter and various news organisations that have objected to labels appended to their accounts indicating they were “state affiliated” or “government funded.”

Sweden’s public radio Sveriges Radio said this week it would stop tweeting, following in the footsteps of US radio station NPR and Canadian broadcaster CBC.

Musk’s tumultuous ownership of Twitter has seen thousands of staff made redundant and advertisers fleeing the platform.

Users complain that hate speech and misinformation has proliferated and accounts with extreme views are gaining traction due to less content moderation.

This month, a closely watched forecast said Twitter’s income from advertising will fall by a large margin in 2023.

Analysts at Insider Intelligence said they were slashing an earlier worldwide revenue estimate of $4.74 billion by more than a third to $2.98 billion as trust deteriorates.

According to research firm Pathmatics, 14 of the top 30 advertisers on Twitter stopped advertising on the platform since Musk took charge on October 27.

Insider Intelligence noted that Musk’s efforts to build up a subscription service “won’t make up for the lost ad revenue. “

