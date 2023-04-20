Chaudhry Anwarul Haq takes oath as AJK PM

Chaudhry Anwarul Haq — a member of the PTI’s forward bloc — took oath as the 15th prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Thursday afternoon, ten days after Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was disqualified from being elected or being the member of the Legislative Assembly for two years for contempt.

He was sworn in as the premier by AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood.

Haq, who had been serving as the assembly speaker since August 2021, was elected unopposed as leader of the house during the early hours of Thursday after forming a 12-member ‘forward bloc’ in the PTI, and forging an alliance with the combined opposition, comprising PPP and PML-N lawmakers.

However, when polling was held to meet the constitutional requirement, all 48 members present in the house voted for him. Two lawmakers from the PTI and one each from two state-based parties did not show up.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by almost all opposition and PTI ‘forward bloc’ members. Several PTI lawmakers, however, walked out before the ceremony began.

“We have been told by our leadership that as long as Haq does not clarify his position, we should stay away from functions with him in attendance,” former senior minister Khawaja Farooq Ahmed told Dawn.com.

Shortly after Haq’s oath-taking, President Mahmood also administered the oath to PML-N’s Waqar Noor and PPP’s Faisal Mumtaz Rathore as cabinet members. However, their portfolios were not immediately announced.

Haq vows to establish rule of law, merit

In his address following the oath-taking, Haq vowed to establish rule of law and merit in AJK. He said that change required time but said that the people would witness change after the initial phase of forming the government was completed.

Reiterating that he needed time to improve the system, Haq said, “I urge all of my allies to support me with patience and courage.”

The newly sworn-in premier, who comes from a well-known political family belonging to Bhimber district, regretted that facilities in AJK were only available to a specific class and not the common man.

“All government servants, including bureaucrats, either start using their energies for the welfare and betterment of the masses or go on a long leave,” he said, assuring the participants that the accountability system would be made transparent.

On the Kashmir issue, he said, “I assure our brethren across the divide that I will convey their voice with all my strength at home and abroad for the early accomplishment of our common cause.”

Earlier in his address on the floor of the Legislative Assembly after the results of the elections were announced, Haq made it clear that he had contested the prime minister’s election as an independent candidate with the support of the combined opposition, who he referred to as the “PDM”.

“I would not have contested the election [independently] if my party (PTI) were able to win it on its own strength,” he said and thanked the PTI lawmakers for reposing their trust and confidence in his leadership.