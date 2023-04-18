DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 18, 2023

Coalition eyes in-house consensus for talks with opposition

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 18, 2023 Updated April 18, 2023 08:00am
<p>A delegation of the PPP leaders meet Awami National Party (ANP) leaders in Islamabad on Monday. — PID photo</p>

A delegation of the PPP leaders meet Awami National Party (ANP) leaders in Islamabad on Monday. — PID photo

ISLAMABAD: In an apparent move to evolve in-house consensus on the issue of initiating a dialogue with the opposition, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the heads of the coalition parties at the Prime Minister’s House slated to be held in the afternoon today.

On the other hand, a delegation of the PPP leaders approached the Awami National Party (ANP) on Monday as its leadership attempted to provide “a conducive environment for dialogue” among political parties to address the prevalent crisis.

In a media talk, Senator Yousaf Raza Gilani said the PPP delegation appr­oa­ched the ANP on Monday for a dialogue on the instructions of PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Asif Ali Zard­ari, reported APP.

The senator said the ANP had always rendered sacrifices for the restoration of democracy and rule of law.

He added the basic purpose of the Constitution was that all institutions would exercise their powers within their constitutional domain. Now, the party would approach the leadership of the Balochistan National Party (BNP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Balochistan Awami Party and others, he added.

ANP Secretary General Mian Iftikhar Hussain termed the meeting “a good step by the PPP”.

He added the political parties would have joined hands for the supremacy of parliament and to ensure that all institutions remained in their constitutional domain.

Mr Hussain said the ANP would organise a multi-party moot on May 3 in which all political parties, including the PTI, would be invited to break the current impasse.

In light of the multi-party moot, a delegation of the ANP would also call on the MQM-P today, said spokesperson Zahid Khan. The ANP leader said the meeting likely to take place at 2pm today would stock of the political situation. He added that the ANP would also extend an invitation for the multi-party moot to the MQM-P.

Published in Dawn, April 18th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Still no funds
Updated 18 Apr, 2023

Still no funds

Unless our politicians take and act on hard decisions, the world will no longer step in to rescue us.
Shifting ME sands
18 Apr, 2023

Shifting ME sands

RAPID geopolitical changes have been seen in the Middle East over the past few days with regard to the Syrian and...
Uniformed criminals
18 Apr, 2023

Uniformed criminals

RECENT news reports in local media have been a disturbing reminder of the depths our uniformed protectors fall to...
Pulwama cover-up
Updated 17 Apr, 2023

Pulwama cover-up

A Machiavellian ploy to exploit a militant attack could have been the potential trigger for a nuclear exchange.
Large deficits
17 Apr, 2023

Large deficits

THE World Bank’s Pakistan Federal Public Expenditure Review puts the focus back on our persistently widening ...
Cigarette tax
17 Apr, 2023

Cigarette tax

A NETWORK of academics and researchers have recently indicated that Pakistan has one of the lowest rates of taxation...