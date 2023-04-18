DAWN.COM Logo

CTD arrests militant in Mardan after exchange of fire

Our Correspondent Published April 18, 2023 Updated April 18, 2023 07:03am

MARDAN: A Counter-Terrorism Department team arrested a militant after an exchange of fire here on Monday.

Officials said that Irshad, who carried Rs5 million head money, was wanted to the police for his involvement in an attack on police deployed for security of the polio teams in 2021. Two police personnel had been martyred in the attack.

The wanted militant was intercepted by the Counter-Terrorism Department team of Mardan while he was travelling on Jabbar-Katlang Road along with his family, senior police officials said.

The officials said that as soon as Irshad was signalled by the police to stop his vehicle, he started firing at the police party. They added that the police team retaliated to the fire, in which Irshad sustained injuries.

The officials said that family members of the militant remained unhurt in the exchange of fire.

They said that Irshad was immediately shifted to a local hospital, adding that a hand grenade, a 9mm pistol and ammunition were also recovered from him.

“Irshad was wanted to the Counter-Terrorism Department of Mardan in two different cases with one registered against him on July 18, 2021 and the other registered on April 4, 2022.

Published in Dawn, April 18th, 2023

