Two TTP militants killed in Nowshera operation

PESHAWAR: Two militants of banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan were killed by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police during an intelligence-based operation in Nowshera on Thursday night.

According to details provided by police, a raid was planned following information about the presence of militants in Misri Banda in the jurisdiction of Risalpur police station.

A police official said that the team reached the spot to arrest the militants.

They however opened fire and hurled a hand grenade at the team, adding that police returned fire killing the two militants, the official said adding that three other terrorists managed to escape and a search was underway to arrest them

Later, the slain militants were identified as Mohammad Zeeshan alias Usman and Salman alias Emirati and both were wanted in several cases in districts Mardan and Charsadda, an official statement issued by the CTD said.

It stated that Usman and Emirati were also involved in the targeted killing of senior medical technician Abdul Tawab and the martyrdom of constable Bilal, constable Muzamil Shah and constable Zaramust in Tangi districts.

Published in Dawn, February 10th, 2023