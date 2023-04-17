DAWN.COM Logo

China’s rocket launch sent debris into sea, says Taiwan

AFP Published April 17, 2023 Updated April 17, 2023 10:02am
THE Long March-4B carrier rocket carrying the Fengyun weather satellite, takes off from Jiuquan, in China’s Gansu province, on Sunday.—Reuters
TAIPEI: China said on Sunday it had launched a satellite into orbit, with authorities in Taiwan saying rocket debris had fallen into the sea where Beijing announced a no-sail zone this week.

Maritime authorities in China’s eastern Fujian province this week banned ships from an area north of Taiwan from 9am to 3pm on Sunday due to “possible falling rocket wreckage”.

Taiwan’s transport ministry said Beijing had also planned to prohibit aircraft from entering the zone — criss-crossed by a number of international routes — for around half an hour from 9:30am, though Chinese authorities later criticised the claim as inaccurate.

The announcements came days after Beijing declared an end to large-scale military drills around Taiwan carried out as a furious response to its leader Tsai Ing-wen’s recent visit to the United States.

Chinese state media on Sunday announced the successful launch of a “new meteorological satellite” from a space centre in northwestern China at 9:36am. Footage released by state broadcaster CCTV showed a white rocket blasting off into clear skies from the launch centre in arid Gansu province, leaving a plume of smoke and dust in its wake. Taipei’s defence ministry said the satellite’s orbit “passed over the seas off (the) northern coast of Taiwan” and that “some rocket wreckage fell into the warning area”.

“The military has used joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance measures to monitor the situation of the rocket launch,” the ministry said. The debris “did not affect our homeland security”, it added.

Beijing’s Xinhua news agency reported that the launch of the Long March 4B rocket had carried the Fengyun-3 07 satellite “into its preset orbit”.

Published in Dawn, April 17th, 2023

