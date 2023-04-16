US VP Kamala Harris briefed on Pakistan situation

WASHINGTON: US Vice President Kamala Harris has been briefed about the current political situation in Pakistan, as the PTI expands its campaign to win over supporters in US power circles.

Dr Asif Mahmood, a De­­mocratic candidate for Co­­ngress who took a delegation of California legislat­ors to Pakistan and arran­g­­ed their meeting with ex-PM Imran Khan as well, fits in both circles.

In a tweet posted on Saturday, Dr Mahmood confirmed meeting the US vice president in Califor­nia and discussing the situation with her.

While he did not disclose details of the conversation, PTI officials said it “revolved around the political crisis in Pakistan.”

Published in Dawn, April 16th, 2023