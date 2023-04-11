DAWN.COM Logo

3 terrorists killed in intelligence-based operation in Bannu: ISPR

Dawn.com Published April 11, 2023 Updated April 11, 2023 05:54pm

Three terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Nurur area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district, the army’s media affairs wing said on Tuesday.

A press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that security forces conducted an IBO last night on the “reported presence of terrorists”.

“During conduct of the operation, fierce fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists. Resultantly, all three terrorists were sent to hell,” the statement said.

The ISPR said the militants were “actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens”, adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate menace of terrorism from the area,” the ISPR said.

On Sunday, two alleged terrorists were killed and another was arrested by security forces during an IBO in Mach area of Bolan district. On April 8, security forces killed two terrorists in separate gun battles during operations in Waziristan.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

