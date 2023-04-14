DAWN.COM Logo

‘Women participation in elections is imperative’

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published April 14, 2023

QUETTA: Balochistan Election Commissioner Sharifullah has said the electoral process is incomplete without the participation of women.

Speaking at a meeting here on Thursday, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan is determined to include women in the electoral process.

Currently, he said, a campaign for women’s identity cards and their vote registration is going on in two districts of Balochistan — Quetta and Pishin — and it will soon be started in six more districts — Kalat, Chagai, Nushki, Khuzdar, Sibi and Washuk.

Mr Sharifullah said there is also a need to highlight the importance of vote among women so that they could exercise their right to franchise.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2023

