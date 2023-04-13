Ruling coalition rejects ‘controversial’ SC bench set to hear pleas against law to clip CJP’s powers

The federal coalition — the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — on Thursday rejected the Supreme Court (SC) bench set to hear petitions against a pending legislation meant to clip the Chief Justice of Pakistan’s (CJP) powers, saying that the apex court’s move to form a “controversial bench” even before the completion of the legislative process was “unprecedented” and “unacceptable”.

In a joint statement, the ruling parties said that “such a move was never seen in the history of Pakistan and the SC”.

An eight-judge Supreme Court bench, headed by the chief justice, will take up a set of three petitions challenging the bill at 11:30am today.

The bill, titled the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, is aimed at depriving the office of the CJP of powers to take suo motu notice in an individual capacity. It was initially passed by both houses of parliament and sent to the president for his assent. However, the president had sent it back, saying that the proposed law travelled “beyond the competence of parliament”.

On Monday, the bill was passed by a joint sitting of parliament with certain amendments, amid a noisy protest from PTI lawmakers.

In addition to CJP Umar Ata Bandial, the bench set to hear plea against the bill comprises Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha A. Malik, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed.

Notably missing from the bench are Justices Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Aminuddin Khan who had earlier ruled that the CJP did not have the power to make special benches or decide its members and ordered the postponement of all suo motu matters. The order was later recalled by a six-member larger bench. Justice Isa, in a judicial note, later said that the bench did not “constitute a constitutional court”.

The statement issued by the ruling coalition today said that the top judge’s move was “tantamount to destroying the credibility of the highest court of the country and making the constitutional process of justice meaningless”.

“This bench itself is a testament to the division of the SC, which once again supports the earlier stated position of the ruling parties.”

The statement recalled that the apex court judges — Justice Isa and Justice Khan — had in their earlier judgments openly expressed their objection to “one-man show”, biased and dictatorial behavior, and the formation of special benches.

“With the formation of the eight-member controversial bench, the facts stated in the judgments of these honorable judges have become more clear,” the PDM said in its statement.

It further contended that the the legal fraternity too had opposed the apex court’s move to take up the petitions against a proposed law. The coalition goverment also expressed concern regarding the non-inclusion of judges from smaller provinces i.e. Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

“The ruling parties consider this move as an attack on the parliament and its authority, which will be strongly resisted. The constitution of the controversial bench in haste and fixing the bill for hearing, apart from the intent and intention, also clearly expresses the decision to come which is sad and tantamount to murder of justice,” the statement said.

It added that every attempt to take away the authority of the parliament and interfere in its constitutional scope will be strongly resisted. “There will be no compromise on the authority of the Parliament in the light of the Constitution of Pakistan,” the statement concluded.

PBC protest call

In a statement issued on Wednesday night, the PBC took issue with the fact that challenges to the SC (Practice & Procedure) Bill were taken up in haste and assailed the formation of “a one-sided and controversial bench” to take up the matter.

Lawyer leaders termed the step an attempt to divide the higest court in the land and agreed that never in history had a law enacted by parliament been prevented from being implemented.

They said that the legislation conforms to the demands of bar councils and associations across the country, and any attempts to prevent its passage would be opposed.

Announcing a complete boycott of the courts to protest this development, the PBC statement said that its representatives from across the country would meet on April 17 to consider the issue.

Separately, in an interview with DawnNewsTV on Wednesday night, Hasan Raza Pasha — who heads the PBC’s executive committee — said that the decision regarding the formation of the bench was taken in “haste” because the bill in question was still under the process of becoming a law.

“It would have been better if the bench was formed after the bill was approved into an act,” he suggested.

Pasha said that the formation of the bench would also further deepen the cracks within the apex court as senior-most judges were not made a part of the bench.

“The CJP had a chance… if he wanted to form an eight-member bench, it could have included the senior-most judges,” he stated, adding that the bar council had repeatedly told the CJP to call a full-court meeting, if not a full-court bench, because “fingers are repeatedly being raised on the sovereignty of the institution.

The petitions

The petitions challenging the SC (Practice & Procedure) Bill, 2023 were separately moved by Mohammad Shafay Munir on Tuesday, and Raja Amer Khan and Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain on Wednesday.

They argue that the concept, preparation, endorsement and passing of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 is an act tainted with mala fide. Therefore, they urge the SC to strike it down after declaring it to be without lawful authority and of no legal effect.

The federal government, law secretary as well as principal secretaries to the premier and president have been named as respondents in the case.

Advocate Imtiaz Rashid Siddiqui will represent petitioner Khan, Advocate Mohammad Azhar Siddique will appear on behalf of petitioner Hussain whereas Advocate Mohammad Hussain will represent petitioner Munir.

The petitioners requested the SC to suspend the bill during the pendency of the petition, with a directive for President Dr Arif Alvi not to assent bill so that it could not become an act of parliament. They contended that the federal government cannot frame any law that seeks to interfere or regulate with the functioning of the apex court or the powers exercised by it or its judges, including the CJP, under the Constitution.

The impugned bill is ultra vires and an unconstitutional measure, in sheer violation to the constitutional mandate, the petitions said, adding the federal government has committed a blatant violation of the Constitution.

According to the petitions, the Supreme Court and its corpus as defined in Article 176 consists of CJP and so many other judges as may be determined by the parliament or, until so determined, as may be fixed by the president. It is clear that the CJP is the centrifugal force and the entire fabric of the apex court is webbed around it. The independence of the judiciary and of each of the judges and its CJP is declared as an aim enunciated in the preamble to the Constitution; the same is a part of the objective resolution and thus a substantive part of the constitution, the petitions emphasized.

The SC, led by CJP with its judges, must be independent from all executive or legislative transgress so as to perform their constitutional obligations in providing justice to the people of Pakistan. The same cannot be allowed to be compromised with regards to the function of the judicial organ of the state, the judges or CJP or their independence as provided in the constitution.

It is unimaginable that the office of CJP with respect to constitutional powers, inter alia, of suo motu could be allowed to be regulated by the parliament, according to the petitions.

The petitioners further argued the parliament could not make a law that was inconsistent with the referred provisions of the Constitution. They contended that if any appeal could be allowed by a legislative enactment then the same could only be available through an amendment to the Constitution.

Passage of the bill

The bill was approved by the federal cabinet on March 28 and the National Assembly passed it a day later after a few amendments suggested by the Standing Committee on Law and Justice.

On March 30, it was passed by the Senate and then referred to the president for his approval.

The president, however, returned it, with the objection that it was a “colourable legislation”. In his detailed reply, which he also posted on Twitter, the president said that he thought it fit and proper to return the bill, in accordance with the Constitution, with “the request for reconsideration in order to meet the scrutiny about its validity (if assailed in the court of law)”.

He underlined that Article 191 of the Constitution empowered the SC “to make rules regulating the practice and procedure of the Court”.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, however, had termed the president’s move to be “most unfortunate”. “Through his conduct, he has belittled the august affice by acting as a worker of the PTI, one who is beholden to Imran Niazi more than the Constitution and demands of his office,” he said.

On Monday, the bill was passed by the parliament’s joint session with a few amendments. As per the Constitution, the bill will be sent to the president once again for his assent, and if he does not sign it within ten days, assent will be deemed to have been granted.

According to the fresh legislation, a three-member bench consisting of the CJP and the two senior-most judges of the apex court will decide whether or not to take up a matter suo motu. Previously, this was solely the prerogative of the CJP.

The law also states that every cause, matter, or appeal before the apex court would be heard and disposed of by a bench, constituted by a committee made up of the chief justice and the two senior-most judges.

The legislation also includes the right to file an appeal within 30 days of the judgement in a suo motu case and that any case involving constitutional interpretation will not have a bench of fewer than five judges.

The bill would allow former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and other parliamentarians disqualified by the Supreme Court under suo motu powers (such as Jahangir Tareen) to appeal their disqualification within 30 days of the law’s enactment.

More to follow