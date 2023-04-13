DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 13, 2023

Khar to attend Afghanistan neighbours moot today

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 13, 2023 Updated April 13, 2023 09:12am

ISLAMABAD: Min­is­ter of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will lead a Pakistani delegation to the 4th mee­ting of the “Neighbouring Countries of Afgha­nis­t­­an” to be held in Samar­kand on Thursday (today).

On the sidelines of the ministerial huddle, Ms Khar will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the participating states.

The mechanism was launched in 2021 on Pakistan’s initiative with a view to evolving a regional approach on the situation in Afghanistan. Pakistan hosted the first meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Neighbour­ing Countries on Sept 8, 2021, and participated in the second meeting held in Tehran, Iran, in November 2021, and the third meeting in Tunxi, China, in March last year.

“The mechanism will contribute towards forging a consensus among the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan, who are the most direct stakeholders of the situation in Afghanistan,” said a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

It said Pakistan would continue to support all efforts to advance the shared objectives of a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan.

Foreign ministers from China, Russia, Iran and central Asian states are expected to attend the meeting, besides Pakis­tan.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Sinking feeling
Updated 13 Apr, 2023

Sinking feeling

Once nations fall below a certain economic threshold, they may find it extremely hard to recover.
Srinagar meeting
13 Apr, 2023

Srinagar meeting

THE G20 is sending the wrong message by letting India organise events linked to the bloc in held Kashmir. While the...
AJK PM disqualified
13 Apr, 2023

AJK PM disqualified

AS tensions continue to simmer in Islamabad, on Tuesday, some 100 km away from the federal capital, another clash of...
Censorship central
Updated 12 Apr, 2023

Censorship central

Pemra should regulate media to curb egregious excesses, not restrict the flow of information.
Fuzzy numbers
12 Apr, 2023

Fuzzy numbers

IF significant credibility gaps persist regarding the data of the ongoing seventh census, the massive exercise may...
River project protests
12 Apr, 2023

River project protests

BESET by legal challenges and landowners’ protests, the Ravi Urban Development Authority has lately drawn flak ...