DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 12, 2023

LHC seeks NAB’s reply on plea of Farhat, her spouse

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 12, 2023 Updated April 12, 2023 07:01am

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court division bench on Tuesday sought a reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition of Farhat Shahzadi, a friend of former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, her husband Ahsan Jamil Gujjar and Ghausia Builders Gujranwala, challenging an inquiry against them.

The bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi also directed the NAB to submit a report about the status of all inquiries pending against the petitioners.

Advocate Azhar Siddique argued on behalf of the petitioners that the NAB had no jurisdiction to initiate inquiry against private persons.

He said the NAB issued call-up notices to the petitioners for an inquiry which had already been closed by it in 2019.

The lawyer alleged that the reopening of the inquiry by the bureau was an act of mala fide and political victimisation.

He argued that the NAB had not furnished any details of the inquiry to the petitioners despite repeated requests as the housing scheme in question was legal, although very old.

He said the petitioners were ready to defend the charges, but the NAB caused harassment to them.

He asked the court to set aside impugned call-up notices and the inquiry as well for being unlawful and without jurisdiction.

The bench adjourned the hearing till May 22.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Censorship central
Updated 12 Apr, 2023

Censorship central

Pemra should regulate media to curb egregious excesses, not restrict the flow of information.
Fuzzy numbers
12 Apr, 2023

Fuzzy numbers

IF significant credibility gaps persist regarding the data of the ongoing seventh census, the massive exercise may...
River project protests
12 Apr, 2023

River project protests

BESET by legal challenges and landowners’ protests, the Ravi Urban Development Authority has lately drawn flak ...
Lip service?
Updated 11 Apr, 2023

Lip service?

Boisterous speeches on the Constitution at the NA convention need to be taken with a pinch of salt.
Saving energy
11 Apr, 2023

Saving energy

THE government’s new push for a significant reduction in energy consumption in residential, commercial and...
Al Aqsa raids
11 Apr, 2023

Al Aqsa raids

IN what has become a shocking but unfortunately all too frequent ritual, Israeli security forces raided the Al Aqsa...