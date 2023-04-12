Sindh IGP seeks assistance of army, Rangers in anti-dacoit operation

SUKKUR: Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Tuesday expressed his satisfaction over the pace and results of the ongoing joint operation by the Sindh and Punjab police against gangs of dacoits entrenched in the riverine areas of upper Sindh and southern Punjab.

He, however, believed that assistance of the army, Rangers and other security institutions would be required to completely eliminate the gangs and take the outlaws to task.

The IGP was speaking to the media during his visit to Ghotki’s operation areas. He was accompanying Sukkur DIG Javed Sonharo Jiskani, Ghotki SSP Tanveer Hussain Tunio and other senior police officers.

Local reporters asked the provincial police chief about the new strategy formulated to combat the heavily armed gangs having more sophisticated weapons and equipment than the police force have, IG Memon said it was not in the interest of the massive operation to disclose the strategy.

In reply to a question, he said that Sindh police had been provided 60pc of the weapons and equipment required for the operation. He hoped that the remaining 40pc would be provided soon.

Referring to the murder of prominent scholar and an assistance professor of the Sukkur IBA Jamal Sawand purportedly in a tribal feud, the IGP said that violent incidents in tribal disputes had become the biggest menace in the province.

He expressed his concern over supply of sophisticated weapons to criminal gangs and illegal sale of arms to those involved in tribal disputes in upper Sindh areas.

He, however, favoured settlement of such disputes by tribal and community elders to maintain peace. The IGP said the police force was doing its best to prevent violence as a result of such disputes. He reiterated his resolve to take stern action against anyone found involved in violent acts and bloodshed.

About the ongoing anti-dacoits operation, he said he and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah were in close contact with their Punjab counterparts to effectively maintain the liaison.

He stressed on active cooperation of federal and provincial intelligence agencies in this regard for the success of the operation.

“I have written to the Sindh government for provision of assistance of army and Rangers as well as other security institutions in this regard,” said the IGP.

He noted that the provincial government had notified head-money on 275 outlaws and the police were determined to take them to task.

Earlier, the IGP directed the Ghotki police to set up more check posts along the Sukkur-Multan motorway after Ghotki SSP Tanveer Tunio informed him that over 60 check posts had been set up along the Indus embankment in the Rwanti riverine area.

IGP Memon visited the flood protective bund and inaugurated 24 check posts.

