Arms looted by militants from Wana police station recovered: South Waziristan DPO

South Waziristan police conducted an operation in the district’s Azam Warsak village on Monday and recovered the weapons and ammunition looted by militants from a police station in Wana in December, according to District Police Officer (DPO) Shabbir Hussain Marwat.

Around 50 militant stormed a police station in Wana on December 20 last year and escaped after looting arms and ammunition.

In a statement issued today, DPO Marwat said an operation was carried out last night night on his directives on the basis of a tip-off, and the looted weapons and ammunition were recovered from the house of a person identified as Bin Yameen.

According to the statement, the recovered items included one submachine gun, two magazines, one bulletproof jacket, two wireless sets, two mobile phones, three belts, three RPG warheads including boosters, 11 hand grenades, five kilogrammes of gunpowder, 1,126 rounds, three improvised explosive device (IEDs), one gas gun, one torch, two bags, and a helmet.

The statement said that a constable, Ilyas, who was injured in the December 20 attack, had succumbed to his injuries.

The DPO termed the operation a “great success” of police and said: “The South Waziristan police have made great sacrifices for the defence of the motherland and many of them (policemen) have embraced martyrdom.

“South Waziristan police are ever-ready to defend the country and will not hesitate to make any further sacrifices.”