DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 11, 2023

Reference filed in SJC against CJP, three SC judges

Nasir Iqbal Published April 11, 2023 Updated April 11, 2023 09:01am
<p>From left to right: Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Naqvi and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.</p>

From left to right: Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Naqvi and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Salman Ahmad Dogar, a lawyer, moved a reference on Monday before the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against the chief justice of Pakistan and three other judges of the Supreme Court.

The complaint alleged judicial misconduct on the part of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, and Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Naqvi. The complainant based his reference on alleged violation of the Code of Conduct for judges of the superior judiciary issued by the SJC on Sept 2, 2009.

The complainant alleged that the four judges were in violation of Articles III, IV, V, VI and IX of the code of conduct. These relate to keeping a judge’s conduct on all occasions, official and private, free from impropriety; enshrining the rule against bias and conflict of interest, either direct or indirect; ensuring that justice is not only done, but is also seen to be done; counselling against engaging in public controversy, least of all on a political question; employing the influence of a judge’s position to gain undue advantage, whether immediate or future, and maintenance of harmony within his own court, as well as among all courts and for integrity of the institution of justice.

The complainant alleged that the CJP was engaged in “arbitrary elevation” of judges to the Supreme Court in violation of the seniority principle.

He proposed an alternative composition of SJC to investigate this judicial reference as, according to him, no judge can be part of a bench which is hearing a reference against himself. The complainant has sought removal of the four judges from their offices by the president after an inquiry by the SJC.

The inquiry should be made on grounds of alleged misconduct, as purported by the complainant. Since the Supreme Judicial Council is the only forum that can inquire into the conduct of judges of the superior judiciary, its jurisdiction has been invoked in this case.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Lip service?
Updated 11 Apr, 2023

Lip service?

Boisterous speeches on the Constitution at the NA convention need to be taken with a pinch of salt.
Saving energy
11 Apr, 2023

Saving energy

THE government’s new push for a significant reduction in energy consumption in residential, commercial and...
Al Aqsa raids
11 Apr, 2023

Al Aqsa raids

IN what has become a shocking but unfortunately all too frequent ritual, Israeli security forces raided the Al Aqsa...
Constitution at 50
Updated 10 Apr, 2023

Constitution at 50

Pakistan’s power brokers can learn many a lesson from the constitution-making process of 1973.
Full circle
10 Apr, 2023

Full circle

ON the anniversary of the vote of no-confidence against former prime minister Imran Khan, it must be asked: was it...
A tactical victory
Updated 09 Apr, 2023

A tactical victory

The security establishment’s short-sighted strategy of using violent extremists to counter Baloch insurgent groups fuelled an orgy of bloodletting.