Today's Paper | April 11, 2023

Tickets for Pakistan, New Zealand games in Rawalpindi and Karachi go on sale today

APP Published April 11, 2023 Updated April 11, 2023 07:13am

LAHORE: The tickets for the fourth and fifth T20 Internationals and the five One-day Internationals between Pakistan and New Zealand will be available online from April 11 (today).

The fans can log on to pcb.bookme.pk to buy the tickets.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board, tickets for the last two T20 Internationals to be staged in Rawalpindi are priced at Rs500 for Premium enclosures (Miran Bakhsh, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Yasir Arafat) and at Rs1,000 for VIP enclosures (Imran Khan, Javed Akhtar, Azhar Mehmood and Javed Miandad). The third-floor gallery for the two matches on April 20 and 24 is available at Rs3,500.

The tickets for the first two ODIs on April 27 and 29 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium will be available for Rs300 (Premium enclosure), Rs500 (VIP enclosure) and Rs3,000 (third-floor gallery).

In Karachi, fans can buy tickets in the range of Rs250 to 1,000.

General enclosure (Iqbal Qasim, Nasimul Ghani, Wasim Bari, Mohammad Brothers and Intikhar Alam) tickets are available for Rs250. Fans will have to pay Rs500 for a seat in First class enclosure (Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hasan, Zaheer Abbas and Majid Khan).

A seat in Premium enclosure (Quaid, Wasim Akram and Imran Khan) is available for Rs750 and VIP enclosure (Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad and Fazal Mahmood) is priced at Rs1,000.

The final three ODIs will be played on May 3, 5 and 7 at the National Stadium.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2023

