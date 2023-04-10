DAWN.COM Logo

4 dead, 15 injured in blast near Qandhari Bazar on Quetta’s Shahrah-i-Iqbal: police

Dawn.com | Abdullah Zehri Published April 10, 2023 Updated April 10, 2023 06:35pm
Police officials surround a damaged automobile in Quetta following an explosion. — DawnNewsTV

Police officials surround a damaged automobile in Quetta following an explosion. — DawnNewsTV

A damaged automobile of the police with its windshield shattered can be seen in this screenshot of the Quetta blast. — DawnNewsTV

A damaged automobile of the police with its windshield shattered can be seen in this screenshot of the Quetta blast. — DawnNewsTV

At least four people — including two police personnel — were killed and 15 others sustained injuries in a blast near a police vehicle parked next to Qandhari Bazar on Shahrah-i-Iqbal, Quetta on Monday.

According to SSP Operations Captain (retd) Zohaib Mohsin, the target of the blast was a police vehicle.

“The explosives were planted in a motorcycle,” he said, adding that the injured also included women and children.

SSP Mohsin said the injured were immediately transferred to Civil Hospital Quetta for medical treatment.

The condition of two of the injured was deemed critical, he added.

“According to initial information, three to four kilos of explosives were used in the blast,” the police official said. “Due to the blast, two vehicles, including the police van, were damaged.”

TV footage showed a damaged police automobile surrounded by a number of personnel. Several ambulances were also seen leaving the site of the explosion.

A day earlier, two cops were martyred and one was injured in an attack by unknown assailants in the Killi Spine area of the Kuchlak district.

The policemen, who belon­ged to the Eagle Squad, were patrolling on a motorcycle when the assailants opened indiscriminate fire, leaving three injured. Quetta DIG Ghulam Azfar Maheser had confirmed that the cops were targeted by terrorists.

