Taftan trade gateway to reopen after nine years

QUETTA: The government has decided to reopen Taftan Bazarcha Business Gateway on a trial basis from Saturday (today), almost nine years after it was closed in 2014 over security reasons.

According to officials, the high-ups of Pakistan Customs, National Logistic Cell (NLC) and business leaders of Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI), have reached Taftan to make arrangements for the reopening of the gateway.

The QCCI has long been demanding reopening of the Bazarcha Gateway.

They claimed that the closure affected small businesses and deprived the locals of jobs.

On Friday, QCCI President Haji Abdullah Achakzai, Senior Vice President Haji Agha Gul Khilji and Vice President Syed Abdul Ahad Agha inaugurated the restoration of trade activities on a trial basis.

Mr Agha said that reopening of the Bazarcha Gateway will prove a breath of fresh air for local businesses.

He expressed hope that very soon the gate­way will be opened for regular trade, providing boost to business and employment opportunities to locals.

Earlier, QCCI had signed an agreement with Pakistan Customs for the construction of a business terminal, fencing on the border and other works in Bazarcha.

The Federal Board of Revenue, NLC, QCCI, local tribes and the police have also made arrangements for reopening of the gateway.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2023