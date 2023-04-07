PAC orders inquiry into breach of army chief, family’s personal data

ISLAMABAD: The parliament’s Public Accounts Committee has sought a criminal case against Nadra officers who allegedly breached the data and accessed personal information of the army chief’s family.

The meeting on Thursday, chaired by MNA Noor Alam Khan, expressed serious concerns over media reports about the breach.

Those involved in this data theft should be behind bars, Mr Khan said, while adding that Military intelligence and ISI should be made part of the investigation in this matter. “It should be determined how the family’s personal information was stolen.”

The committee also summoned the Nadra chairman who was unable to attend the meeting due to his other engagements. This agitated Mr Khan who said the news was all over the media and he also saw a vlog in which two journalists discussed the issue.

Body seeks criminal case against Nadra officials involved in the matter

In a vlog earlier this week, two journalists, Azaz Syed and Umar Cheema claimed that in October 2022, the personal data and travel records of COAS Asim Munir’s family were allegedly accessed by Nadra officers in a bid to stop his appointment as the army chief.

The COAS was then serving as a lieutenant general, in line to be appointed to the top post.

In a statement three days ago, Nadra confirmed that the family’s personal information was accessed and stolen. The statement added that an investigation was ongoing to identify the officials involved in the breach.

The PAC meeting also took up the issue of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) audit. Mr Khan said the practice of giving plots to officials should be discontinued and inquired how many plots were given to judges, prime ministers, presidents, MNAs, senators bureaucrats and military officials.

The meeting also ordered a special audit of Islamabad Police’s welfare fund while discussing and reviewing audit objections related to the Ministry of Interior for the year 2021-22.

The matter of militant attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also discussed in the meeting. Mr Khan said the attacks have increased in his constituency and miscreants were attacking with rocket launchers.“The government has failed to enforce its writ. Somebody needs to tell the KP police chief that rocket launchers are being used in Peshawar and no one seems to be bothered by it.”

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2023