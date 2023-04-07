Altaf files appeal in UK properties case

LONDON: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) chief Altaf Hussain on Thursday appealed to British Home Secretary Suella Braverman to take notice of the outcome of the London properties case, dubbing it a “travesty of justice”.

“I am aware that over here the British government doesn’t interfere in courts, but they must take note as this decision has implications for the justice system,” Mr Hussain said.

At a press conference held at MQM’s International Secretariat here in Edgware, the MQM supremo said the establishment is used to applying a “minus formula” on political parties, and is known to create groups and break parties.

He said the properties in London were accumulated in trust for MQM over time, after he went into self-exile in London in the 1990s, and that they were purchased through the donations of party supporters all over the world. He said the family members of party workers still use some of those properties.

He said he has “no other choice but to appeal before the same judge”, and that if his appeal is not admitted, he will approach the court of appeal.

