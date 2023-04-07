Prime minister lays foundation stone for lawyers’ complex

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the Lawyers’ Complex in the capital, that would accommodate 3,500 lawyers.

PM Sharif laid the foundation stone of the complex. The ceremony was organised by the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA).

The lawyers’ complex was an old demand of the lawyer community. Since its establishment in 1960, there is no proper building for the district judiciary while lawyers had constructed their chambers mostly on encroached land.

Former chief justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah, during the hearing of a petition, had issued directions to the federal government for construction of the complex.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Sharif once again demanded review of Supreme Court’s decision on Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly elections by the full court.

He said that the Supreme Court should review its decision in a full court.

He said that the decision of the full court will be accepted by all, adding that personal interests must be put aside to protect the future of Pakistan and its future generations.

Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazir Tarar, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and office bearers of Pakistan Bar Council, Islamabad Bar Council, and Islamabad High Court Bar Association participated in the ceremony.

The PM said that lawyers have experienced extreme difficulties to establish rule of law and have made sacrifices for restoration of the judiciary.

He said that the SC has re-written Article 63-A which deals with disqualification of lawmakers adding that the government’s appeal against the said order was still pending adjudication.

PM Sharif demanded a full court for hearing of provincial assembly elections which might comprise all judges of the apex court.

The PM laid the foundation stone of the lawyers’ complex. He said construction of the complex will cost Rs1.8 billion, adding that a sports complex will also be constructed.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said that polls in Punjab and KP assemblies during the next month would deepen the crisis.

He said that whoever would win in Punjab will be able to manipulate general elections.

He told the legal fraternity that the prime minister ordered Capital Development Authority (CDA) to arrange funds for the lawyers’ complex.

He said that the first phase of the project would be completed by CDA from its own resources.

According to him, the project will be completed in 12 months. Under this project, chambers will be provided to more than 3,500 lawyers. In the first phase, there will be 852 chambers, a consultation hall, library and other facilities.

Mr Tarar, in his speech, pointed out division within the Supreme Court, adding that this is the reason the government wants hearing of the elections case by a full court.

He termed construction of the lawyers’ complex “historic” adding that PM Sharif allocated an amount of Rs500 million for bar councils in the 2022 budget.

