PTI to de-seat ministers if they reject SC ruling

ISLAMABAD: A day after the federal cabinet denounced the court order that directed for elections on May 14, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) asked the ministers — who attended the meeting — to distance themselves from the cabinet declaration unless they wanted disqualification proceedings under Article 63-A.

During a media talk in Lahore, PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said refuting the verdict of the top court was akin to treason and added the PTI would file a reference in the Election Commission under Article 63-A for disqualification of ministers if they did not disown the cabinet’s statement.

Mr Chaudhry said the Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) has sought a list of cabinet members who attended the meeting to proceed against them under Article 63-A.

He said a request will be made to de-seat the ministers, as they had allegedly violated articles 2A and 68 and other “fundamental articles” of the Constitution.

The former information minister also said the PTI would make efforts to get the membership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz cancelled since a “convicted person [Nawaz] was running the party from abroad”.

“It is against the Constitution of Pakistan and the Election Act. Additionally, Nawaz Sharif is trying to conspire against the Supreme Court’s judges,” he alleged.

Mr Chaudhry said the ECP and the government were bound by the timelines — such as date for polling – given in the Supreme Court verdict.

Commenting on the joint investigation team formed to probe violence at Zaman Park, the PTI leader alleged that interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, IG Usman Anwar and CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana were prime suspects in the murder of Zille Shah. “It will be unfair to present ourselves before them for investigation,” he said, adding that this JIT was not approved by the cabinet. “The case is sub judice now and the JIT cannot work till the decision of the court,” he added.

Addressing the cases against Imran Khan and PTI leadership, he said that the political rivals of the PTI could “stoop to any limit” to victimise the major opposition party.

PTI offers dialogue

A separate statement issued by the PTI spokesperson, however, offered an olive branch to the government and said that instead of locking horns with the top court, the government should talk to the PTI to pave way for general elections.

Mr Chaudhry said the ECP’s decision of notifying the Punjab polls date and the caretaker government’s assurance for the implementation of the court decision were “steps in the right direction”.

The PTI leader urged the ruling parties to refrain from confrontation with the apex court in the wake of the polls ruling. Fawad Chaudhry said that economic problems necessitated the need to de-escalate the political temperature while calling for polls in the country to put an end to the uncertain situation prevalent in the country.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2023