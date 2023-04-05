‘Gleeful’ PTI calls for celebration after SC order

LAHORE / ISLAMABAD: The PTI has hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict to hold elections to Punjab Assembly on May 14 and said the verdict has buried the doctrine of necessity for good.

The party’s chief has also called for celebrations and urged the people to gather on roads after Isha prayers today (Wednesday).

In a late-night video address, Mr Khan said the Supreme Court does not have an army to implement its decision. “Its decisions are protected by the nation.”

Referring to his decision to dissolve Punjab and KP assemblies, Mr Khan said his party’s lawmakers and leaders weren’t fully on board with the decision. “Today I stand vindicated.”

He feared that implementation of the verdict wouldn’t be “smooth sailing” as the government would create every hurdle in the way of holding the election.

Imran wants nation to back the verdict; Fawad hails CJP for ‘standing tall’ against pressure

Earlier, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the court had buried the doctrine of necessity and demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to implement the judgement.

Mr Qureshi said the verdict had drawn a line between democratic and unconstitutional forces in Pakistan.

He added that the ECP should now hold the election as the apex court had removed every pressure from it and also provided financial and human resources for holding the elections.

“Now it is the constitutional responsibility of [Chief Election Commissioner] Sikandar Sultan Raja to conduct free and fair elections,” the PTI leader said.

Another PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry termed the verdict “a great victory” of the PTI’s stance and congratulated the nation.

He referred to the chief justice as the “people’s chief justice” and said that he earned respect through the judgement.

“J[ustice] Bandial has become People’s Chief Justice today….. he stood tall against immense pressure [and] rejected all illegal demands and proved a man of substance … Nation Salutes SC,” he tweeted.

Doctrine of necessity rejected

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said the apex court had rejected the doctrine of necessity.

He said the government first created a political crisis, then an economic crisis and now it wanted to create a constitutional crisis by clashing with the apex court.

Former finance minister and PTI leader Hammad Azhar called the verdict “a blow to the government” which wanted to hold provincial and federal elections on the same day.

PTI Central Secretary Information Farrukh Habib said CJP Bandial “won the hearts of the people by establishing the supremacy of the Constitution”.

Published in Dawn, April 5rd, 2023