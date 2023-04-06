Suzuki raises prices, again

KARACHI: Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd on Wednesday jacked up the car prices for the fourth time in the current calendar year.

Without giving any reason in its circular issued to the dealers, Pak Suzuki raised the prices by Rs88,000-235,000 of various models from April 6.

The new prices of Alto VX, VXR, VXR AGS and AGS models have been raised to Rs2.252 million, Rs2.612m, Rs2.799m and Rs2.935m, a rise of Rs107,000-140,000.

Similarly, after an increment of Rs152,000-178,000, the new rates of WagonR VXR, VXL and AGS models are Rs3.214m, Rs3.412m and Rs3.741m, respectively.

Likewise, Cultus VXR, VXL and AGS witnessed an increment of Rs178,000-209,000, now carry new prices of Rs3.718m, Rs4.084m and Rs4.366m.

New retail prices of Suzuki GL MT, GL CVT and GLX CVT have been increased to Rs4.256m, Rs4.574m and Rs4.960m, up by Rs204,000-235,000.

Agriauto Industries Ltd and Agriauto Stamping Company, in a stock filing, said they would be observing a partial shutdown during the current month.

Sugar prices: The wholesale price of sugar swelled to Rs118 per kg on Wednesday from Rs100 before the start of Ramazan.

Retailers were now charging Rs125 from the consumers as compared to Rs110-115. Karachi Whole­s­alers Grocers Association chairman Rauf Ibrahim said a sugar mafia has become active in the market as the sweetener is also making its way into Afghanistan.

As per the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, 42,434 tonnes of sugar were exported in February fetching $21 million.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2023