DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 06, 2023

Suzuki raises prices, again

Aamir Shafaat Khan Published April 6, 2023 Updated April 6, 2023 08:37am

KARACHI: Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd on Wednesday jacked up the car prices for the fourth time in the current calendar year.

Without giving any reason in its circular issued to the dealers, Pak Suzuki raised the prices by Rs88,000-235,000 of various models from April 6.

The new prices of Alto VX, VXR, VXR AGS and AGS models have been raised to Rs2.252 million, Rs2.612m, Rs2.799m and Rs2.935m, a rise of Rs107,000-140,000.

Similarly, after an increment of Rs152,000-178,000, the new rates of WagonR VXR, VXL and AGS models are Rs3.214m, Rs3.412m and Rs3.741m, respectively.

Likewise, Cultus VXR, VXL and AGS witnessed an increment of Rs178,000-209,000, now carry new prices of Rs3.718m, Rs4.084m and Rs4.366m.

New retail prices of Suzuki GL MT, GL CVT and GLX CVT have been increased to Rs4.256m, Rs4.574m and Rs4.960m, up by Rs204,000-235,000.

Agriauto Industries Ltd and Agriauto Stamping Company, in a stock filing, said they would be observing a partial shutdown during the current month.

Sugar prices: The wholesale price of sugar swelled to Rs118 per kg on Wednesday from Rs100 before the start of Ramazan.

Retailers were now charging Rs125 from the consumers as compared to Rs110-115. Karachi Whole­s­alers Grocers Association chairman Rauf Ibrahim said a sugar mafia has become active in the market as the sweetener is also making its way into Afghanistan.

As per the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, 42,434 tonnes of sugar were exported in February fetching $21 million.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fractured state
Updated 06 Apr, 2023

Fractured state

It is essential that judges find a way to reconcile their differences and maintain mutual respect
A bleak picture
06 Apr, 2023

A bleak picture

THOSE who think the latest round of monetary tightening by the State Bank will restrain the soaring price inflation...
Thar’s water concerns
06 Apr, 2023

Thar’s water concerns

SINDH’S Thar region is one of the least developed parts of Pakistan, known both for its stunning desert beauty and...
Elections, or else
Updated 05 Apr, 2023

Elections, or else

The chief justice still has a chance to salvage the situation.
KP police killings
05 Apr, 2023

KP police killings

AWAY from the spotlight, police officers in KP are paying a high price in the fight against terrorism. As reported ...
Cotton output decline
05 Apr, 2023

Cotton output decline

THE report that domestic cotton production has declined to a four-decade low of 4.9m bales this year has added to ...