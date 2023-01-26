Bike prices raised by up to Rs25,000

KARACHI: Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd (PSMCL) has increased motorcycle prices by Rs20,000-25,000 effective from Feb 1.

The new rate for GD110 S, GS150, GSX125 and GR150 is Rs264,000, Rs286,000, Rs384,000 and Rs410,000. The company, however, did not disclose any reason for the price hike in its letter issued to authorised dealers.

PSMCL had stopped the new booking of bikes from Jan 20 for the time being due to import-based supply chain constraints and uncertain production possibilities under present economic circumstances.

As the sales of all two-wheeler assemblers have been going flat due to rising prices, quality and affordability issues, only Pak Suzuki has been enjoying a smooth ride by recording sales of 20,762 units in 6MFY23 versus 18,030 in the same period last fiscal year.

The assembler of Hi Speed motorcycles has jacked up the rate by Rs25,000 in 150cc Infinity and 200cc Freedom followed by a Rs2,500-Rs3,500 jump in 70cc-125cc bikes.

Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2023