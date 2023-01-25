Suzuki raises prices by up to Rs355,000

KARACHI: Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd (PSMCL) on Tuesday raised the prices of various models by Rs115,000-Rs355,000.

Earlier, Honda Atlas Cars Ltd (HACL) and Indus Motor Company (IMC) have raised the prices by Rs300,000-Rs550,000 and Rs280,000 to Rs1.2m, respectively.

The new price of Alto VX, VXR, VXR AGS and AGS has been enhanced to Rs1.859 million, Rs2.156m, Rs2.310m and Rs2.423m as compared to Rs1.699m, Rs1.976m, Rs2.120m and Rs2.223m, up by Rs160,000-200,000.

After a jump of Rs208,000-257,000, the new rate of WagonR R VXR, R VXL and R AGS models is Rs2.629m, Rs2.789m and Rs3.059m.

Suzuki Cultus VXR, VXL and AGS now carry new prices of Rs3.309m, Rs3.339m and Rs3.569m, showing a rise of Rs285,000-Rs335,000.

The new retail prices of Suzuki GL MT, GL CVT and GLX CVT have been fixed at Rs3.479m, Rs 3.742mn and Rs 4.115mn showing an increase of Rs 299,000-355,000.

Suzuki Ravi and Ravi without deck models would be sold at Rs1.539m and Rs1.464m as compared to Rs1.424m and Rs1.349m, up by Rs115,000 each.

With a rise of Rs 119,000, the new prices of Bolan Van and Bolan Cargo are Rs1.619m and Rs1.606m.

PSMCL spokesman Shafiq Ahmed said the company has passed on a minimal portion of rising overheads and economic uncertainty to the consumers.

