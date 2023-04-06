DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 06, 2023

Child abducted from flour distribution point in Dera

Our Correspondent Published April 6, 2023 Updated April 6, 2023 07:10am

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: An eight-month-old child was kidnapped from a free flour distribution point set up in Baisakhi ground on the South Circular Road here on Wednesday, the police said.

They said two women had allegedly taken away the eight-month-old boy from his sister during the distribution of free flour.

Yusra Bibi, 10, a resident of Arra area, told reporters that her parents were standing in a queue to get free flour while she was caring for her brother on the ground.

“Two women came there and asked me to hand over her brother to them, but I refused,” she said, adding one of the women snatched her brother from her and the other asked where my parents are,” Yusra Bibi said, adding the two women escaped from the area taking her brother with them. The girl said she had reported the matter to the police.

City police station SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur told the media that the women, who snatched the child, seemed to be kidnappers, taking advantage of the crowded place to abduct the child.

He, however, said the women had been traced through CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, the district police officer has formed a special team for recovery of the missing child.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2023

