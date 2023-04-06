DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 06, 2023

Another minor girl raped, murdered in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 6, 2023 Updated April 6, 2023 10:03am

KARACHI: The body of a minor girl, who went missing a day before, was found in an open manhole in Surjani Town on Wednesday. She was raped before being murdered, police and hospital officials said.

They said that the six-year-old girl went missing before Iftar on Tuesday. She had left her home to meet her father, who worked in the same neighbourhood, but did not return.

West-SSP Faisal Bashir Memon said that the girl’s body was recovered from an uncovered manhole in the morning.

Initially, he said it was assumed that she might have fallen and drowned in the manhole. However, the police took the body to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where a female doctor confirmed that she was subjected to a criminal assault, he added.

Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed told Dawn: “Findings are suggestive of a sexual assault.”

She said that all samples had been collected and sent for a chemical examination to determine the exact cause of her death.

The SSP said that the family did not lodge a missing report.

He said that an FIR would be lodged on the complaint of the girl’s family. However, efforts were under way to arrest the culprit(s) involved, he added.

Last month, a six-year-old girl was kidnapped, raped and murdered in the Bin Qasim area.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fractured state
Updated 06 Apr, 2023

Fractured state

It is essential that judges find a way to reconcile their differences and maintain mutual respect.
A bleak picture
06 Apr, 2023

A bleak picture

THOSE who think the latest round of monetary tightening by the State Bank will restrain the soaring price inflation...
Thar’s water concerns
06 Apr, 2023

Thar’s water concerns

SINDH’S Thar region is one of the least developed parts of Pakistan, known both for its stunning desert beauty and...
Elections, or else
Updated 05 Apr, 2023

Elections, or else

The chief justice still has a chance to salvage the situation.
KP police killings
05 Apr, 2023

KP police killings

AWAY from the spotlight, police officers in KP are paying a high price in the fight against terrorism. As reported ...
Cotton output decline
05 Apr, 2023

Cotton output decline

THE report that domestic cotton production has declined to a four-decade low of 4.9m bales this year has added to ...