Three held for gang rape of teenage girl in Karachi's DHA

Imtiaz Ali Published December 15, 2022

KARACHI: Police claimed to have arrested three men for their alleged involvement in the gang rape of a teenage girl at a desolate place in Defence Housing Authority on Wednesday.

South-SSP Syed Asad Raza said that the girl was taken to a hospital, where a medico-legal officer carried out her initial examination and confirmed that she was subjected to a criminal assault.

He said that a police patrol caught the suspects red-handed at a desolate place in Phase VIII on Khayaban-i-Iqbal.

The Sahil police registered a case against the suspects on behalf of the state under Sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Complainant Assistant Sub-Inspector Rais Abbasi stated in the FIR that he along with other policemen was patrolling in the Seaview area as per routine. When they reached close to Khayaban-i-Iqbal at about 5am, they saw a car parked on the road and heard a girl’s screams.

He said that the policemen reached the scene and found three men and the girl who was in semi-conscious state.

He said he informed the high-ups and called a female police officer and took into custody the three suspects.

The female police officer arrived and talked with the girl and took her into protective custody.

During initial interrogations, the suspects told the police that they brought / kidnapped the girl, aged around 18-19 years, from Nazimabad and gave her sedatives and subjected her to a criminal assault.

The suspects failed to prove the ownership of the vehicle when investigators asked them about the documents of the car.

Published in Dawn, December 15th, 2022

