Teenage girl gang raped in Karachi’s Baldia Town

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 5, 2023 Updated February 5, 2023 01:28pm

KARACHI: A teenage girl was gang raped in Baldia Town, police and hospital officials said on Saturday.

Police Surgeon Sum­maiya Syed told Dawn that around 15-year-old girl was brought at the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi on Saturday. “Physical findings are consistent with violent sexual assault/gang rape,” she added.

The Baldia Town police registered a case against four persons on the complaint of the victim girl.

She stated in the FIR that on Friday evening, she left her home to meet her grandmother who lived in the same Baldia Town neighbourhood. She said an area boy along with his three accomplices kidnapped her, gave her sedative and took her to Mowachh Goth in a rickshaw.

They subjected her to a gang rape at an abandoned house and left her there. When she regained some consciousness on Saturday morning, she came out from the house and returned home in a rickshaw.

The police surgeon said that the girl’s condition was not good and she was being treated at the emergency department.

A case has been registered under Sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Baldia Town police station on the complaint of the victim girl.

Published in Dawn, February 5th, 2023

