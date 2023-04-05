DAWN.COM Logo

Woman in Sahiwal set ablaze by husband over marriage row

Our Correspondnet Published April 5, 2023 Updated April 5, 2023 10:28am

SAHIWAL: A woman was allegedly set ablaze by her husband over a marriage dispute at Marla Chowk at Village 25-KB in Tehsil Arifwala on Monday evening.

Reports said Anam, a resident of Bhawalnagar, had married Faisal 15 months back. Some time back, Faisal contracted a second marriage without the consent of her first wife. This became a bone of contention between the couple.

Neighbours said many a times they observed domestic violence scenes between the husband and wife. On Monday, both had a quarrel and Faisal set her ablaze by sprinkling oil on her.

Qaboola Station House Officer Jahanzeb said Faisal set his wife ablaze and then put off the fire and shifted her to a private hospital at Marla Chowk. Later, he escaped from the hospital.

The SHO said the woman was first shifted to a local private hospital and then to Arifwala THQ Hospital.

Jahanzeb said police are raiding for the arrest of the suspect. Hospital sources said woman received 50-60 per cent burn injuries to her face, chest, arms, and other parts of the body.

Qaboola police have registered a first information report under section 324 of Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of woman’s cousin Muhammad Nadeem.

Published in Dawn, April 5th, 2023

