DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 04, 2023

Pakistan’s exports fall 15pc for seventh month in a row

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published April 4, 2023 Updated April 4, 2023 09:46am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports of merchandise shrank for the seventh month in a row dipping by 14.76 per cent year-on-year to $2.36 billion in March, reflecting fear of massive layoffs in the export sector of the country.

In the first nine months (July to March) of 2022-23, exports were down 9.87pc at $21.04bn compared to $23.35bn in the corresponding period last year, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

The export proceeds are declining mainly because of internal and external factors raising fears about the closure of industrial units, especially textile, and clothing.

Imports dipped 40.25pc to $3.82bn in March compared to $6.40bn over the corresponding month of last year. In the first nine months, imports fell 25.34pc to $43.94bn this year from $58.85bn over the corresponding period last year.

Between July and March FY23, the trade deficit decelerated 35.5pc to $22.9bn from $35.50bn over the corresponding months of last year. In March, the trade deficit fell 59.75pc to $1.46bn on a year-on-year basis.

Trade deficit decelerates to $23bn in first nine months

The exports started posting negative growth in the first month of the current fiscal year — July — barring August when a slight increase was recorded because of the backlog of the preceding month. Export contraction is a worrisome factor, which will create problems in balancing the country’s external account.

The drop especially in textile and clothing, which constitutes more than 60pc of total exports shows the government would find it difficult to achieve the export target this fiscal year.

The declining textile exports are a result of the federal government’s lack of strategy and inability to prioritise effectively - it seems they are simply running the government on a day-to-day basis, Patron in Chief Pakistan Textile Exporters Association Mr Khurram Mukhtar told Dawn.

He said the root causes of the export decline include working capital shortages, and refunds being stuck such as sales tax, deferred sales tax, income tax, drawbacks of local taxes and levies, technology upgradation fund, and duty drawback.

Unfortunately, the faster refund system is not functioning as intended, with refunds now taking 3-5 months to process instead of the promised 72 hours. Additionally, the sector is facing a substantial increase in financial and energy costs, the exporter further lamented.

Without addressing these issues, it will be impossible for the textile industry to compete regionally on cost and get back on track with exports, Mr Mukhtar said. It’s particularly concerning that the largest employer in the country is being neglected by the government.

Mr Mukhtar stressed the need for a dialogue between industry leaders and the government, with the right priorities identified and addressed.

Pakistan Apparel Forum chairman Jawed Bilwani said that it has become difficult for exporters to place orders for the import of raw materials and other inputs procured locally. He said the State Bank of Pakistan has created hurdles in opening letters of credit which led to a decline in exports.

He said buyers have withheld their orders mainly because of political and economic uncertainty in the country. He suggested the government should come up with clear statements to give signals to foreign buyers that their orders will be delivered on time. “We have no choice but to give assurances to buyers to meet their demands”, he said.

Mr Bilwani lamented that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has cancelled four meetings with exporters.

He said the foreign exchange reserves of the country can only be built through an increase in exports.

He predicted exports will fall by 17pc in April. He said the government discontinued subsidies on electricity and gas for the export sector on March 1 which has rendered Pakistani exporters uncompetitive on the world markets.

Exporters believe that one of the main reasons behind falling exports was the exchange rate instability.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Verdict due
Updated 04 Apr, 2023

Verdict due

It is hoped that the CJP will find a way out of this crisis while keeping the integrity of his institution intact.
Communal riots
04 Apr, 2023

Communal riots

COMMUNAL violence during religious events, particularly processions, has a long history in the subcontinent, with...
Uptick in crimes
04 Apr, 2023

Uptick in crimes

IT is now becoming an annual tradition. Each year, with the advent of Ramazan, there is a marked increase in reports...
Politicising the judiciary
Updated 03 Apr, 2023

Politicising the judiciary

Nawaz Sharif needs to return to the people of Pakistan if he wishes to rule this country again.
Houses of horror
03 Apr, 2023

Houses of horror

THE idea behind correctional facilities should be the reformation of prisoners, especially those held for petty...
Stock market decline
03 Apr, 2023

Stock market decline

PAKISTAN’S slumping stock market continues to test the resolve of investors. That the PSX upheld its unenviable...