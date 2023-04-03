PTI questions PPP role, claims contacts with MQM-P

• Qureshi says ‘silence’ not an option as Constitution is being violated

• Elahi claims MQM-P, GDA, Balochistan govt have reservations over PDM’s policies

• Sana, Sharjeel reject PTI leader’s remarks

KARACHI: A day after PPP’s ruling partner PDM expressed its distrust in the Supreme Court bench hearing the provincial polls case, the PTI on Sunday asked the former to take a clear position as far as defending the Constitution is concerned at a time when it’s being violated as the opposition party claimed to have re-established contacts with “old ally” MQM-P.

While PTI Vice Chair­man Shah Mahmood Qures­hi held a presser in Karachi to question the PPP’s role in the ongoing constitutional crisis, PTI president Parvez Elahi said that MQM-P, the Balo­chistan government and the GDA had all expre­ssed reservations over the policies of the federal government led by PML-N.

All eyes are on the Supreme Court as it resumes hearing of the important elections case on Monday (today), particularly so after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s administration clearly hinted on Saturday that it would not accept the decision of the current three-member bench.

In a strong criticism of PPP, Mr Qureshi asked the ruling ally to “check its conscience” at a time when the Constitution, architected by its founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, is being violated for power and vested political interests. Leaving all other parties in the ruling PDM, Mr Qureshi questioned PPP’s “silence” over the issue.

“It’s not enough for the PPP to stay silent,” he said. “Everyone has to decide its role in this challenging time. From individuals to parties. PPP would have to decide that either it stands with the Constitution or it should openly declare that it is repealing it.”

He reminded the PPP of its “pride theory” which it used to sell in every election campaign — the 1973 Constitution and nuclear power of the country.

“Now the party is silent over both the matters,” he said. “And this is the difference between Bhutto and Zardari. Bhutto gave this country a Constitution and his grandson [Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari] has decided to attack the Constitution. This is an irony. The Constitution architected by Bhutto has been destroyed by Zardari.”

Referring to the fresh “flaw” and “bad intention” in the political strategy of the ruling coalition, he said the PDM government had made it clear that no talks would be held with PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

“On one hand Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the floor of the assembly invited us for talks, on the other this ruling coalition only yesterday [Saturday] rejected any possibility of talks with Imran Khan. This is not democracy. This is hypocrisy.”

He also accused the PML-N of “leading from the front” to attack the judiciary in line with its “dark history” of exploiting powers against judges. The PML-N has announced defying the Supreme Court in an open “attack” on the Constitution and party leaders have started to “pressurise the Supreme Court,” he regretted.

The PTI leader accused the government of “trying everything” to delay the elections and for that, the new bill limiting the chief justice’s powers was passed by the assembly.

“President Dr Arif Alvi has begun consultations with lawyers on this subject,” he said. “The Supreme Court’s powers can only be undone through a constitutional amendment”.

“There’s a consensual agreement among all that the SC has the authority to interpret the Constitution,” he said. “We hope that a good decision will be made and PTI members will play their role in the assemblies.”

PTI’s talks with MQM

Mr Elahi in a statement issued from Lahore said PTI had restarted talks with its old allies, including MQM-P, reports PPI.

The former Punjab chief minister went on to claim that MQM-P was of the view there was no benefit to continue extending support to PDM.

“The Balochistan government and the GDA are also having reservations over the government’s anti-state policies,” Mr Elahi claimed.

In connection with the alliance with other parties, he said, Imran Khan would disclose the next strategy after summoning a meeting of all the parties.

PPP, PML-N blast Qureshi’s presser

While reacting to Mr Qureshi’s remarks, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan said that those who had filed a false reference against a Supreme Court judge should be ashamed of talking about the honour of judiciary, adds APP.

“The ‘gang’ led by Imran Khan has always stood against the Constitution, justice and the people,” he said.

The minister said they [PTI leaders] are the ones who had filed a baseless reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa besides threatening a female judge but they had no shame while lecturing others to respect the judiciary.

On his part, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said Mr Qureshi keeps changing parties depending on the situation.

In a tweet, he claimed that PPP had caught Mr Qureshi red-handed while plotting. He said Mr Qureshi poses the biggest threat to PTI chief Imran Niazi.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2023