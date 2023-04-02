Hospital waste seized from junkyard in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Local environment department claimed to have recovered a large quantity of infectious hospital waste from a private junkyard at Khanqah Sharif town near the city.

According to Environment Assistant Director Ansar Abbas, on a tip-off, a department team conducted a raid on the junkyard owned by one Zubair, recovering a large quantity of hospital waste.

The department moved an application to Sammsatta police for the registration of a case against Zubiar and his arrest, besides initiating an inquiry to know the origin of the waste and the hospital officials, if any, involved in the scam.

There is a ban on sale and use of hospital waste for recycling because of its infectious contents.

FIA RAID: A team of FIA, Bahawalpur Circle, claimed to have arrested two officials; one of the Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) and the other of the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), over bribery charges.

As per the FIA, Zulfiqar of Sadiqabad Mepco and Imran of SNGPL, allegedly accepted Rs20,000 bribe each from complainants -- Tariq Nadeem and Nemat Ali, respectively.

Both officials were shifted to the FIA police station here for investigation.

FREE FLOUR: After a day’s break on Friday, the free distribution of flour resumed at over 20 distribution centres across the district Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Awar Jappa, who visited various distribution points in the city, said that as many as 1.2 million bags of free flour have so far been distributed among the deserving persons in the district.

He claimed the district administration officials were distributing the flour bags in an orderly manner to the satisfaction of the recipients, particularly the senior citizens and women.

APPOINTED: The Board of Govenors (BoG) of the Sadiq Public School (SPS), Bahawalpur, has appointed Mr David Dowdles as its new principal.

According to an official handout, the new principal, Mr Dowdles, called on Governor Baleeghur Rehman, who is also president of the school’s BoG.

Mr Rehman, who is also a former student of the school, gave targets to the SPS new head for the betterment and promotion of education in the school.

He asked the new principal to take measures for improvement of the existing teaching system, infrastructure and financial affairs of the SPS.

The governor, BoG members and chief of the school’s teaching committee, former bureaucrat Dr Raheel Siddiqui, also asked the new principal to pay special attention to the character-building and moral training of SPS students.

Published in Dawn, April 2nd, 2023