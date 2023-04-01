DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 01, 2023

March inflation jumps to 35.37pc, highest since 1965

Dawn.com Published April 1, 2023 Updated April 1, 2023 01:50pm

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released data on Saturday indicating that inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), reached an all-time high of 35.37 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in March.

This marks the highest CPI increase on record since July 1965, according to the investment firm Arif Habib Corporation.

In March 2022, inflation was recorded at 12.72pc.

According to data released by the PBS, prices in urban and rural areas increased 32.97pc and 38.88pc year-on-year, respectively.

The short-term rate of inflation measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) last week hit a record 46.65pc, while monthly inflation recorded by the CPI reached 31.6pc in Febr­uary — the highest in six decades.

Consumer prices have risen sharply over the past several months, with annual inflation staying above 20pc since June last year.

Index-wise increase in inflation YoY:

  • Transport: 54.94pc
  • Alcoholic beverages and tobacco: 47.15pc
  • Recreation and culture: 50.59pc
  • Perishable food items: 51.81pc
  • Non-perishable food items: 46.44pc
  • Restaurants and hotels: 38.49pc
  • Furnishing and household equipment maintenance: 38.99pc
  • Miscellaneous goods and services: 34.43pc
  • Health: 18.46pc
  • Clothing and footwear: 21.93pc
  • Housing and utilities: 17.49pc
  • Education: 7.18pc
  • Communication: 6.64pc

The finance ministry, in its Monthly Economic Update & Outlook, on Friday forecast inflation to rise further due to a second-round effect of policy decisions made earlier to raise energy and fuel prices, the central bank’s policy rate, and the rupee’s depreciation to secure IMF funding.

The Economic Adviser’s Wing of the finance ministry also conceded ineffective policy measures and the haplessness of the authorities in containing the inflationary spiral.

“Despite SBP’s contractionary monetary policy, the inflationary expectations are not settling down,” it said and also tried to attribute the challenge to Ramazan-oriented demand pressures.

It warned that bulk buying during Ramazan might cause a demand-supply gap and result in escalation of essential items prices, although the government was alert to the situation and had already taken on board all provincial governments to ensure a smooth supply of essential items.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Courting controversy
Updated 01 Apr, 2023

Courting controversy

Pakistan cannot afford any of its top judges to be seen to be associated with one political narrative or the other.
No more freebies
01 Apr, 2023

No more freebies

PERHAPS amongst the major reasons Pakistan is fighting to maintain financial solvency today is that its rapacious...
Airports in private hands
01 Apr, 2023

Airports in private hands

THE government decision to ‘outsource’ the operations and land assets of the three main airports in Lahore,...
Sedition law
Updated 31 Mar, 2023

Sedition law

It is about time that our social contract is rewritten to reflect the primacy of the public’s right to democratic expression and dissent.
A step forward
31 Mar, 2023

A step forward

ALTHOUGH her post is temporary at the moment, Justice Musarrat Hilali has nevertheless made history by being...