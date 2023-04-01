DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 01, 2023

Judge terms pleas against poll delay ‘not maintainable’

Nasir Iqbal Published April 1, 2023 Updated April 1, 2023 05:32am
<p>This photo shows Justice Yahya Afridi. — Photo courtesy: SC website</p>

This photo shows Justice Yahya Afridi. — Photo courtesy: SC website

ISLAMABAD: Justice Yahya Afridi of the Supreme Court, who in a February short order dismissed all three proceedings related to poll delays as not maintainable for adjudication in the apex court, has explained the reasons for his stance in an additional note issued on Friday.

In the note, Justice Afridi wrote that as he had decided to declare the present three proceedings pending before the Supreme Court being premature as not maintainable, “I find my continuing to sit on the bench and hear the said petitions would not be appropriate, as any findings passed or remarks made during the hearing of the present matters by me may prejudice the contested claims of the parties in the said petitions/appeal pending before the respective High Courts.”

On Feb 27, a nine-judge bench was reduced to a five-member one to continue holding suo motu proceedings of the case as Justice Afridi and Justice Athar Minallah had left it to the discretion of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to retain them or not.

Justice Afridi recalled how intra-court appeals against the Feb 10, 2023 judgement of the single bench were pending before the Lahore High Court (LHC) relating to the announcement of polls in Punjab, while the Peshawar High Court was also hearing a petition seeking relief for appointment of a date of elections to the KP assembly.

Justice Yahya Afridi says it wouldn’t be appropriate for him to remain part of SC bench

He mentioned the pro­m­ptness with which the LHC’s single bench had pro­ceeded with the petit­ions and decided the same, and the judgement so rendered was challenged in the intra-court appeals.

However, the events which led to the current proceedings before the Sup­reme Court are starkly distinguishable. “Accor­di­n­gly, I am of the firm opinion that the principle of restraint in exercising ori­ginal jurisdiction to safeguard the right of appeal of the parties should be respected and maintained, and the three proceedings pending before the apex court should not be proceeded with at this stage, being premature and not maintainable. I am also san­guine that the High Co­u­rts would proceed exp­editiously with the pending matters,” he observed.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Courting controversy
Updated 01 Apr, 2023

Courting controversy

Pakistan cannot afford any of its top judges to be seen to be associated with one political narrative or the other.
No more freebies
01 Apr, 2023

No more freebies

PERHAPS amongst the major reasons Pakistan is fighting to maintain financial solvency today is that its rapacious...
Airports in private hands
01 Apr, 2023

Airports in private hands

THE government decision to ‘outsource’ the operations and land assets of the three main airports in Lahore,...
Sedition law
Updated 31 Mar, 2023

Sedition law

It is about time that our social contract is rewritten to reflect the primacy of the public’s right to democratic expression and dissent.
A step forward
31 Mar, 2023

A step forward

ALTHOUGH her post is temporary at the moment, Justice Musarrat Hilali has nevertheless made history by being...