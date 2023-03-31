Full court reference held for PHC outgoing CJ

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court outgoing Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan said here on Thursday that all stakeholders had to work together to resolve the political and economic instability in the country.

Addressing a full court reference on the occasion of his retirement, he said lawyers had to face all kinds of obstacles for the law in the country.

He also paid a tribute to former PHC chief justice late Waqar Ahmed Seth. He said Justice Seth contested 60 per cent of cases for the labourers free of cost when he was a lawyer.

Justice Khan said he was among the first lawyers who were arrested under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance during the lawyers movement.

PHC acting Chief Justice Roohul Amin Khan, other judges, registrar PHC, Advocate General Amir Javed, KP Bar Council chairperson Zar Badshah and Peshawar High Court Bar Association president Rehmanullah and other lawyers also attended the full court reference.

Acting chief justice Roohul Amin, who will also retire today (Friday), praised the services of Justice Khan as a lawyer and judge. He said Justice Khan’s services for rule of law and the Constitution will be remembered for long.

He said Justice Khan had launched several initiatives as chief justice for ensuring the protection of the fundamental rights of individuals and the welfare of prisoners across the province.

KP Advocate General Amer Javed in his speech appreciated the efforts of Justice Khan. PHCBA president Rehmanullah also spoke on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2023