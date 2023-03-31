DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 31, 2023

Full court reference held for PHC outgoing CJ

Bureau Report Published March 31, 2023 Updated March 31, 2023 11:06am

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court outgoing Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan said here on Thursday that all stakeholders had to work together to resolve the political and economic instability in the country.

Addressing a full court reference on the occasion of his retirement, he said lawyers had to face all kinds of obstacles for the law in the country.

He also paid a tribute to former PHC chief justice late Waqar Ahmed Seth. He said Justice Seth contested 60 per cent of cases for the labourers free of cost when he was a lawyer.

Justice Khan said he was among the first lawyers who were arrested under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance during the lawyers movement.

PHC acting Chief Justice Roohul Amin Khan, other judges, registrar PHC, Advocate General Amir Javed, KP Bar Council chairperson Zar Badshah and Peshawar High Court Bar Association president Rehmanullah and other lawyers also attended the full court reference.

Acting chief justice Roohul Amin, who will also retire today (Friday), praised the services of Justice Khan as a lawyer and judge. He said Justice Khan’s services for rule of law and the Constitution will be remembered for long.

He said Justice Khan had launched several initiatives as chief justice for ensuring the protection of the fundamental rights of individuals and the welfare of prisoners across the province.

KP Advocate General Amer Javed in his speech appreciated the efforts of Justice Khan. PHCBA president Rehmanullah also spoke on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Sedition law
Updated 31 Mar, 2023

Sedition law

It is about time that our social contract is rewritten to reflect the primacy of the public’s right to democratic expression and dissent.
A step forward
31 Mar, 2023

A step forward

ALTHOUGH her post is temporary at the moment, Justice Musarrat Hilali has nevertheless made history by being...
Clipped wings
Updated 30 Mar, 2023

Clipped wings

The bill to clip CJP's suo motu powers will more likely complicate the SC's problems rather than solve them.
Water shortages
30 Mar, 2023

Water shortages

IT is that time of the year when Punjab and Sindh come face to face over the distribution of river water — or, ...
Democracy summit
30 Mar, 2023

Democracy summit

THE second US-sponsored Summit for Democracy, which is currently underway, offers a small glimpse of the tough...