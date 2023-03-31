IHC approached for criminal case against Gen Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: A petition has been filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking registration of a criminal case against former army chief retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, ex-director general Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed and two journalists for making certain revelations in an interview of the ex-army chief.

The registrar office of the IHC, however, raised objections on the petition and asked the petitioner to first approach the appropriate forum.

Atif Ali in his petition contended that the interview of Gen Bajwa was conducted in a “reckless” manner and the journalists, Javed Chaudhry and Shahid Maitla, did not show any sense of responsibility in publishing them.

The petition said the revelations made in the interview were a violation of the Official Secret Act and tantamount to inciting mutiny and disharmony.

It requested the court to issue directions to the director general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to register an FIR against Gen Bajwa, Gen Faiz and the two journalists.

Besides, it also sought directions to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to impose a ban on these two journalists.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2023